Council members sworn in

A pair of newly-elected Cumberland City Council members were sworn in after communication issues resulted in the two missing the deadline for that action.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley performed the swearing in of new Cumberland City Council members Kateena Haynes and April Leisge on Friday.

Mosley explained neither Haynes nor Leisge had received their packet from the League of Cities detailing the requirements for council members.

“I read the article in the Enterprise…and saw there was an issue,” Mosley said. “I contacted Mrs. Haynes and Mrs. Leisge and found out they hadn’t received their correspondence. I contacted the Kentucky League of Cities to see what I could do to help with that situation. They advised me how I could help, and that’s what I did. I proceeded to swear them in.”

According to Mosley, this type of situation is not uncommon.

“This type of thing occurs frequently across the state,” Mosley said. “Sometimes there’s a lack of communication to newly-elected council members.”

Mosley stated both Haynes and Leisge are eager to serve.

“They are two very respected members of the community,” Mosley said. “They will be an asset to the mayor and the Cumberland City Council.”

According to a previous report, when Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh discovered Haynes and Leisge were not sworn in by the Jan. 1 deadline, he contacted the Kentucky League of Cities to seek guidance on how to resolve the situation.

Raleigh explained he had first contacted the League of Cities after the council meeting on Tuesday, but had not received a response until Friday advising him the new council members should be sworn in.

Raleigh said just a few minutes after he received a response from the League of Cities, he received a fax came advising the two had been sworn in.

Raleigh pointed out the city is not responsible for making sure new council members are sworn in.

“I certainly don’t want to see them not be on the council,” Raleigh said. “It wasn’t anything intentional on our part.”

Haynes said as she had not received any communication regarding being sworn in, she assumed it would be done at the first council meeting.

“We just didn’t think it was an issue,” Haynes said. “We didn’t receive any communication…to know we had to do that before Jan. 1.”

Leisge confirmed she also had not received her packet from the Kentucky League of Cities.

“We were really concerned about not being sworn in,” Leisge said. “We were elected by the people and we wanted to fulfill our duties. Judge-Executive Mosley…told us he could take care of it for us, so he swore us both in and now we are ready to serve our city.”

Haynes added things seem to be going well so far for the new council.

“We had a good meeting on Tuesday, the council got along really well. The mayor was doing a good job. I was really pleased with how everything was going. I’m looking forward to serving the community with the mayor and council. I think there are a lot of good things for Cumberland on the horizon.”

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde.

Photo submitted Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley swears in new Cumberland City Council members April Leisge and Kateena Haynes on Friday. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SwearingIn.jpg Photo submitted Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley swears in new Cumberland City Council members April Leisge and Kateena Haynes on Friday.