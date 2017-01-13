News in Brief

6 state lawmakers owed more than $100K in pension benefits

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky taxpayers owe six state lawmakers well over $100,000 year in retirement benefits.

Two of the state’s retirement systems released benefit information for most current and former state lawmakers on Friday. The information was made public after The Associated Press and other news agencies filed an open records request under a new state law that took effect this week.

It is the first time the public can see how much their elected lawmakers have accumulated in pension benefits.

Topping the list is former Democratic House budget chairman Harry Moberly Jr., who earns $165,157.32 per year. Second is Jon Draud, a former Republican state representative and commissioner of education, who earns $158,123.52 per year.

Both men had long careers in education and also earn benefits from the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

___

Ex-Paintsville mayor sentenced to prison for theft, bribery

PAINTSVILLE (AP) — A former eastern Kentucky mayor has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of theft of federal funds, aiding and abetting and bribery.

Media outlets report that 70-year-old former Paintsville Mayor Bob Porter was also ordered Thursday to pay a $4,000 fine. After his release, Porter will spend two years under supervision.

Prosecutors say that from 2009 until 2012, Porter didn’t pay for more than $7,000 worth of utilities services provided to residences that he owned in Paintsville. He was assisted by co-defendant Larry Herald, the former general manager of the Paintsville Utilities Commission. Herald previously pleaded guilty to lying to investigators.

Porter also used thousands of dollars in city and federal funds to pay for personal expenses.

Porter has 14 days to appeal the sentence.

___

Feds say fugitive lived in Oregon under crash victim’s name

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man charged in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl assumed the identity of a car crash victim as he avoided arrest until this week in Oregon.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Friday in Seymour that investigators tracked down 61-year-old Charles Hollin to Salem, Oregon, after he was identified through facial recognition software of his passport photograph.

Hollin faces state charges of child molestation and confinement for the attack on the 10-year-old girl. He also faces federal charges of identity theft and fleeing prosecution.

Authorities say Hollin was living in Oregon as Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who died from a 1975 crash in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Court records on Friday didn’t list an attorney representing Hollin.

___

Fort Knox to stop accepting Ky. licenses for entry

FORT KNOX (AP) — Kentucky residents soon may need a passport to enter Fort Knox.

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown reports Kentucky licenses and state-issued IDs don’t meet minimum security standards established by the 2005 Real ID Act. Fort Knox issued a statement saying that beginning Jan. 30, the post will no longer accept a license from Kentucky and eight other non-compliant states.

Most people entering the post regularly won’t be affected, as an approved U.S. military ID is an acceptable alternative.

State Rep. Jim DuPlessis is co-sponsor of House Bill 77, which would make Kentucky licenses in compliance with Real ID. The bill will not be up for consideration before Fort Knox changes its admission policy, so DuPlessis recommends frequent visitors to obtain an installation entry pass before changes go into effect.

___

Accrediting agency: UofL bill step in right direction

LOUISVILLE (AP) — An official at the accrediting agency that placed the University of Louisville on probation says it appears Kentucky lawmakers are “working to address the concerns” that resulted in the sanction.

The email from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges says newly enacted legislation dealing with UofL’s governance appears to be “moving in the direction of clarifying the process for reorganization.”

SACS executive Patricia Donat was responding to legislation to abolish UofL’s board of trustees and replace it with a new one appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin. The legislation sailed through the Republican-led legislature last week.

The Courier-Journal initially reported on the email.

Meanwhile, Bevin on Friday made three appointments to the panel that will submit to him a list of nominees for the new UofL board.

___

LeRoy Neiman Foundation to make donation to Ali Center

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center says it will announce a donation from a foundation established by the artist LeRoy Neiman.

The Ali Center says the donation from the LeRoy Neiman Foundation will become a prized addition to its permanent collection at the center in Ali’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The announcement is planned Tuesday.

The LeRoy Neiman Gallery is a popular attraction at the center.

Neiman, who died in 2012, was best known for his brilliantly colored images of sporting events and leisure activities. Ali and Neiman were longtime friends after meeting before an Ali bout in 1962.

Last year, a Neiman painting showing Ali in a boxing pose was stolen from the Ali Center.

Authorities made an arrest but the print valued at $5,000 was not recovered.