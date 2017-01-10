Police arrest 4 at residence

Three women and a man are facing charges including drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after police allegedly found a gun and methamphetamine in their possession.

Dustin Smith, 29, of Baxter, Tonya Shuler, 33, of Grays Knob, Kimberly Goodin, 55, of Grays Knob, and Ruby Marlowe, 33, of Wallins, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Office of Probation and Parole on a home visit at a residence in the Grays Knob community. While conducting the home visit, a firearm was discovered at the residence of a convicted felon. Through further investigation methamphetamine and other prescription controlled substances were located on individuals at the residence.

Smith was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of controlled substance and second-degree possession of controlled substance.

Shuler was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shuler was served with a warrant for contempt of court.

Goodin was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Marlowe was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was also served with a warrant for probation violation.

All four individuals were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Philip Ely. The Office of Probation and Parole assisted in the arrests and investigation.

In other police activity, Tony Halburnt, 52, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Sergent on Monday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Halburnt lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_KimberlyGoodin.jpg http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RubyMarlowe.jpg http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TonyaShuler.jpg http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DustinSmith.jpg

Man charged with drug possession