Combs sentenced to 5 years

An Evarts woman was sentenced to a total of five years in prison recently in Harlan Circuit Court.

Rebecca F. Combs, 29, appeared with her attorney Will Seidelman in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on Jan. 4 for sentencing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs handled the case for the state.

According to the final judgment order, Combs entered pleas of guilty in Harlan Circuit Court on two separate indictments on Dec. 14.

An indictment handed down by the grand jury on Jan. 4, 2016 states on or about March 6, 2015, Combs attempted to hide pills she believed were about to be produced or used in an official proceeding against her. The indictment also states Combs operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second indictment handed down by the grand jury on Jan. 4, 2016 states Combs introduced contraband into the Harlan County Detention Center on March 7, 2015. The indictment additionally states Combs was in possession of clonazapam.

Former Evarts Police Officer John Teagle presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in both indictments.

On Boggs’ recommendation, Hendrickson sentenced Combs to a total of five years in prison for tampering with physical evidence (two counts), second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first-degree promoting contraband.

The final judgment orders state as part of the plea agreement, Combs will not seek shock probation. The orders additionally state the court finds imprisonment necessary because of a substantial risk she will commit another crime during any period of probation or conditional discharge and is in need of correctional treatment that can be provided most effectively by commitment to a correctional institution.

Following sentencing, Combs was remanded into custody.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Rebecca F. Combs http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RebeccaF.Combs_.jpg Rebecca F. Combs