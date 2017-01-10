Middlesboro man allegedly shot by girlfriend

A Middlesboro man was allegedly shot in the early morning hours of Tuesday by his girlfriend in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies were dispatched to Carolyn Drive in response to a shooting complaint around 12:50 a.m.

While en route to the scene, deputies learned that a man, identified as Haskell Webb, 44, of Middlesboro, had apparently been shot.

Webb, who had allegedly been shot by his girlfriend, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of a serious gunshot wound according to the report.

Det. Kevin Berry and Det. Kyle Gray located Ella Vandijk, 46, of London, in the kitchen area of the apartment. She is reported to be Webb’s girlfriend. A 9 mm pistol and a .40-caliber pistol were located and seized by deputies.

Vandijk was charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence; first-degree wanton endangerment; resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.

“When arrested, Vandijk became extremely belligerent at the scene and during the booking process,” the report states.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined and the condition of Webb was unknown at press time. The investigation is continuing by Detectives Berry and Gray.

Information for the article from The Big One WRIL.

Ella Vandijk http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_shooting-Vandijk.jpg Ella Vandijk