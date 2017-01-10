More music coming to crater

Last week, Discover Downtown Middlesboro received news that for another season they will be able to provide concerts for local residents. Thanks to the Levitt AMP Grant Award and a strenuous voting process, Middlesboro was named one of 15 cities to receive $25,000 toward 10 concerts at the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Downtown Stage.

“We’re proud that Middlesboro is once again a recipient of the Levitt AMP Grant. It will bring life to downtown once again this summer,” said DDM Board Chairman Steve Cambron.

Fifty three cities were competing for the grant and Middlesboro placed in the top 10. The process included a grant application, a three-week voting process and a selection process by the Levitt Foundation.

“It has been exciting to see the positive impact of the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series these past two years. The new stage has elevated the series to another level and we look forward to that momentum continuing in 2017,” said Sharon Yazowski, Executive Director of the Levitt Foundation.

The grant proposal included highlighting three of Levitts goals, including amplifying community pride, enriching lives through the power of free music and illustrating the importance of vibrant, public places.

Last year DDM accomplished those goals by bringing artists to downtown with genres ranging from blues music to bluegrass. Some of the musicians included Circa Blue, Roosevelt Dime, JJ Thames and the Jim Hurst Trio.

I was very pleased to learn we got this for the third year in a row,” said DDM supporter and concert attendee Dana Greene. “I’m looking forward to continuing revitalization efforts, with the concerts being a centerpiece of those efforts.”

A start date for the concerts has not yet been determined. For more information about upcoming DDM events, check the Discover Downtown Middlesboro Facebook page.

Reach Kelsey Gerhardt at 606-302-9093 or on Twitter @kgerhardtmbdn.

Ray Welch|Daily News The Jim Hurst Trio was one of the performers for the Discover Downtown Middlesboro Levitt AMP Series Concerts this past summer. DDM will be able to continue these concerts during the summer thanks to another grant from the Levitt Foundation.