Ky. GOP majorities advancing bills

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky Republicans kept up their fast-break pace on Friday, advancing many of their long-stalled priorities as legislative committees approved bills targeting labor unions and imposing strict conditions on abortion to set the stage for final passage in a rare weekend session.

On Day 4 of the 2017 session, Republicans now presiding over both chambers worked in tandem to move these bills through GOP-led committees over continued objections from Democrats, who can no longer block them after losing control of the House by a wide margin last November.

“We did not come up here to sit around for a week and do nothing,” House Speaker Jeff Hoover said. “We got a mandate in November to take this state in a different direction and do things differently, and that’s exactly what we have done this week.”

Republicans were poised to give final passage to the measures when they convene Saturday for an action-packed finale to the opening week before lawmakers start a three-week recess.

A committee advanced a bill to require ultrasounds prior to abortions. Another bill scheduled for committee action later Friday would ban abortions in Kentucky after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

On the labor front, another committee approved a measure aimed at making it illegal to require workers to pay union dues to keep a job. Another bill that advanced would repeal the state’s prevailing-wage law, which required workers earn a higher wage on construction projects financed with public money.

Opponents of the ultrasound bill said it amounted to government intrusion in the doctor-patient relationship and called it an attempt to “shame” women into deciding against abortion.

“I don’t understand why this legislative session has turned into an all-out war on women,” said Democratic Sen. Denise Harper Angel.

The bill’s supporters countered that details provided during the ultrasound would enable women to make fully informed decisions.

“I think is a victory for women,” said Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr.

The ultrasound bill would require doctors to display the images so the pregnant woman may view them. The woman could avert her eyes from the images. The doctor would be required to provide a medical description of the images. The fetal heartbeat could be heard, but the woman could choose to have the volume of the sound turned down so she wouldn’t have to hear it.

Meanwhile, the bill calling for a ban on abortions in Kentucky after 20 weeks of pregnancy is based on the assertion from supporters that fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks. Opponents characterize that as scientifically unsound. The measure would make exceptions to the 20-week ban when the mother’s life is in danger, but does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

