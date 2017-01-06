Woman facing drug charges

A Harlan woman is facing charges including drug trafficking after another person allegedly left her residence with a bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

Retha Robbins, 43, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Tyler Hensley on Friday.

According to the citation, a person was leaving Robbins’ residence when police arrived. The person was in possession of a bag containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine which the individual stated he had purchased for $50. Police obtained a search warrant, locating a black bag during the search. The black bag contained several small plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be meth, a small scale and a small bag containing three oblong pills. Police also located $975 at the residence, small zip-lock bags, a pipe, needles and three spoons with residue. A witness inside the residence stated Robbins hid the black bag when officers arrived.

Robbins was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in original container and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Heather Marie Jones, 33, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis on Thursday. She was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception under $500. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Shane Cory Teague, 26, of Loyall, was arrested on Thursday by Harlan City Police Officer John Luttrell. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond secured by 10 percent;

• Gerald Foster, 49, of Harlan, was arrested by Hensley on Friday. He was charged with illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Retha Robbins http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RethaRobbins.jpg Retha Robbins

Woman arrested for theft by deception