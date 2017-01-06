News in Brief

1987 murder conviction dismissed, defendant freed

NEWPORT (AP) — After nearly 30 years, a Cincinnati man’s murder conviction has been dismissed. William “Ricky” Virgil left a courtroom in northern Kentucky on Friday as a free man.

Virgil was convicted of killing a nurse in Newport in 1987 and spent 28 years in prison before a judge granted him a new trial in 2015 and released him on bond with an ankle monitor.

Media reported a judge dismissed the charge Friday after prosecutor Michelle Snodgrass said a grand jury decided earlier this month that there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with another trial.

When the decision was announced, Virgil hugged attorneys from the Kentucky Innocence Project, who took his case in 2010. Its investigation showed that DNA evidence at the scene was not connected to Virgil or the victim.

___

GOP majorities keep fast-break pace in advancing bills

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Legislative committees on Friday approved bills targeting labor unions and abortion. The action sets the stage for final passage of the measures in a rare weekend session.

On day four of a historic start to the 2017 session, Republicans presiding over both chambers worked in tandem to make changes to labor law and impose strict conditions on abortion. GOP-led House and Senate committees moved those bills along over objections from Democrats.

Republicans are poised to give final passage to the measures when they convene Saturday for an action-packed finale to the opening week before lawmakers start a three-week recess.

___

Mother, boyfriend indicted in infant abuse case

HENDERSON (AP) — A Henderson woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on first-degree criminal abuse charges following an infant’s death.

The Gleaner of Henderson reports that 25-year-old Jailynna Lord and 34-year-old Scott Overfield were arrested in November, nearly two months after Lord’s 5-month-old son, Jordyn, stopped breathing and died while in the care of Overfield. The cause of death is unclear.

Police say an autopsy revealed that the infant had multiple fractured ribs and a fractured clavicle. A state medical examiner estimated the injuries had occurred from 6 weeks to two months before the baby’s death.

Jailynna Lord told investigators the infant had been resuscitated around that time, after Overfield sat on the baby. No one sought medical help for the infant.

It’s unclear whether either suspect has an attorney.

___

4 plead not guilty after 2 bodies found in burned car

MORGANTOWN (AP) — Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle in south-central Kentucky two months ago.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Charles Lindsey of Butler County pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Butler County Circuit Court to two counts of murder and other charges. Lindsey is being held without bond.

The other three suspects — 22-year-old Arlexis Kawai of Bowling Green, 21-year-old Helen Rone of Roundhill and 27-year-old Kayla Ford of Edmonton each pleaded not guilty to various charges, including two counts of complicity to murder.

The bodies were found Nov. 9 in a burned car off a rural Butler County road. Police haven’t released the identities of the two bodies and are awaiting the results of forensic testing.

___

Annual unity breakfast to meet in Lexington for 23rd time

LEXINGTON (AP) — An annual Unity Breakfast in its 23rd year will be held later this month in Lexington.

The Education Foundation of the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting the breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Lexington Civic Center.

The event is held each year to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and to honor the late civil rights leader’s call for peace and unity.

Speakers will include Dr. Seamus Carey, president of Transylvania University and Brigitte Blom Ramsey, executive director of the Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence.

The chair of the Unity Breakfast is Anthony Everett, a member of the Kentucky Human Rights Commission.

The Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter is the Lexington affiliate of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.