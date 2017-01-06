HCHS students assist victims of Tennessee fires

When she heard about the devastation caused in Sevier County, Tennessee by fires in the area, Harlan County High School teacher Anna Carruba wanted to do something to help.

With the assistance of dozens of HCHS students, Carruba’s mission was accomplished recently as approximately $1,000 was collected to help residents of the area.

“I wanted to help the mountain community of Gatlinburg because I can relate to their community,” Carruba said. “I love to visit and enjoy the mountain scenery and hospitality of their people.”

Carruba is the sponsor for the National Honor Society at HCHS and also coaches the school’s dance team. Members of both groups assisted in the fund-raising efforts, along with members of the school’s First Priority club.

“This money will giving directly to the people of Gatlinburg through the Parkway Pentecostal Church,” Carruba said. “This is the church of Michael Reed, who lost his wife and daughter in a cabin fire.”

The Harlan County High School Chapter of the National Beta Club also helped, donating $1,000 to the fire relief effort in Sevier County.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County High School students who participated in raising money to assist victims of the recent Gatlinburg are pictured at the school. Members of the First Priority club, National Honor Society and HCHS dance team assisted in the effort. Students are pictured with HCHS teacher Anna Carruba and Harlan County High School Principal Edna Burkhart.