Woman facing meth charge

A Harlan woman is facing multiple charges including drug possession after police allegedly found methamphetamine at her residence.

Aimee Nicole Woodard, 32, was arrested on Monday by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens.

According to the citation, police executed a search warrant at Woodard’s residence on Monday. Police seized items including scales, hypodermic needles and methamphetamine pipes. Police also located a clear plastic bag containing a hard rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Police additionally found multiple beige pills marked 214. Woodard, who lives within 1,000 feet of a school, advised police the substance believed to be methamphetamine was ice cream salt but admitted she intended to sell the substance as methamphetamine. The citation states that Woodard told police she had smoked methamphetamine that morning with her children present in the home. Police also found loose needles, some of which were uncapped, inside the residence.

Woodard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, illegal possession of a legend drug, trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and trafficking a controlled substance.

She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity, Ashley Stewart, 24, of Harlan, was arrested by Owens on Monday.

According to the complaint, a woman states Stewart knowingly broke a window at her residence on Sept. 2. Stewart entered the home, taking clothing from the residence.

Stewart was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

