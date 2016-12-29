Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Holmes Mill man is facing multiple charges including trafficking a controlled substance after he was pulled over by police.

Eugene Farley Jr., 39, was arrested on Wednesday by Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Michael Cornett.

According to the citation, Farley was observed traveling west on KY 38. The window tinting on the vehicle appeared to be above the legal limit and Cornett initiated a traffic stop. Farley appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Cornett administered three field sobriety tests, including a walk and turn, one-leg stand and an HGN test. Farley did not pass the sobriety test. A search located a large sum of money in a wallet on the right-hand side of the driver’s seat. A clear plastic bag with more than 10 individual baggies with what appeared to be a price marked on each was found on the left-hand side of the driver’s seat.

Farley was charged with excessive windshield window tinting, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Tabatha J. Farley, 28, of Holmes Mill, was arrested on Wednesday by Cornett.

According to the citation, a search warrant was served on the residence of Tabitha Farley and Eugene Farley Jr. During the search, a red tin canister was found in the love seat. The canister contained several individual baggies which contained a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Tabitha Farley was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Danny Templeton, 36, of Pathfork, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, one headlight, no tail lamps, careless driving, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and real license not illuminated.

Templeton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Eugene Farley Jr. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_EugeneFarleyJr..jpg Eugene Farley Jr.

Woman charged with meth possession