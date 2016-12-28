Man and woman arrested

A man and a woman are facing charges including attempted complicity to commit murder after allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm for the purpose of causing injury or death to another person.

James Edward Starrett, 42, and Melissa Starrett, 47, both of Lejunior, were arrested on Wednesday by Kentucky State Police Det. Kevin Miller.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police received a call on Dec. 22 about an individual missing from the LeJunior community. KSP Master Trooper Michael Cornett began a missing person’s investigation on Hershel Starrett, 58, of LeJunior. On Saturday, KSP troopers, detectives, and members of the Harlan County Rescue Squad began searching the area around Hershel Starrett’s residence and were unable to locate him. Throughout the investigation, Detectives were able to determine that Melissa Starrett, the wife of Hershel Starrett, and James Starrett, a cousin to Hershel Starrett, had attempted to purchase a firearm for the purpose to cause injury or death to an individual other than Hershel Starrett.

Melissa Starrett and James Starrett were both charged with attempted complicity to commit murder and receiving stolen property (firearm). Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

KSP Detectives say the charges against Melissa Starrett and James Starrett are not related to the disappearance of Hershel Starrett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hershel Starrett may contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous. Hershel Starrett is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 155 pounds with brown eyes.

The case is still under investigation by Det. Kevin Miller.

In other police activity, Philip Osborne, 35, of Eastbrook, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Freeman on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Eastbrook Apartment Complex along with Probation and Parole Officers. They were acting upon complaints received and attempting to locate an individual with a Kentucky Parole Board Warrant. Upon making entry into an apartment, ammunition and several firearms were located in plain view inside the apartment. Osborne came to the door of the apartment and was in the area with the weapons. Osborne had a previous felony conviction in Harlan Circuit Court.

Osborne was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Freeman was assisted in the investigation by Chief Deputy Matt Cope, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives, Evarts City Police Officer Bryan Napier and Probation and Parole officers.

James Starrett http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JamesStarrett.jpg James Starrett Melissa Starrett http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MellissaStarrett.jpg Melissa Starrett

Pair charged with attempted complicity to commit murder