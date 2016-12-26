‘The Nutcracker’ sparks dance dreams

Bethany Cox made her debut as a ballerina at age five, staring as a mouse, little snowflake and ginger doll in Robyn Bingham’s School of Dance production of the Tchaikovsky’s popular ballet, The Nutcracker.

Recently, she performed on stage in Knoxville, Tennessee, as snow queen and various other roles as part of her current dance studio’s production of The Nutcracker.

Turning 15 in December, she has continued to pursue her passion for dance which has extended from Harlan to New York City and Long Beach, California, to name only two stops she has made on her journey.

Talia Childers, owner and artistic director for Backstage Dance Company in Knoxville, said Cox is a “talented, well-rounded dancer.”

As a result of her diligence and persistence to pursue her dream of dance, she auditioned and was selected from thousands of applicants to attend the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City this past summer.

While there, Cox said she received “amazing” instruction. “I had two to three ballet classes each day. Then, I had a pointe class, stretch class or yoga to get our muscles warm, and contemporary and jazz classes,” she said.

Cox said each of her instructors had different backgrounds and styles. Her favorite was the director of the year-round trainee program to which she was invited to join during her stay.

“This is an awesome honor,” Cox said.

Childers said she was excited to learn Cox was a standout in her class, having been recognized by the faculty for her excellent technique.

“Exposure like this will be very beneficial to her career,” said Childers. “Joffrey is a very prestigious company for classical ballet.”

Bethany recalls the wait to hear she was accepted into the Joffrey program seemed like an eternity.

“It seemed it was never going to come,” she said, adding once accepted she continued to work on her technique and confidence to prepare for the experience.

She flew to New York – her first trip there. “I was so excited and super amazed when I got there,” she recalls.

In addition to Joffrey, she took open classes at Steps on Broadway and the Broadway Dance Center. She trained day and night for two weeks. The only free time she had was on the weekend when she wasn’t attending open classes. She did manage a little sightseeing, but made certain to see “Swan Lake” by the American Ballet Theatre, a performance of “Wicked” on Broadway, and the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

“The Rockettes are probably the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. “They are so inspiring. The way the scenes were, they took you around New York, allowing me to see the landmarks I actually didn’t get to see.”

Childers said Cox’s determination is a key to success, adding the “sky is the limit. She gives 150 percent. Bethany is focused. She knows what she wants and she goes after it. She is a very strong and athletic dancer.”

She added Cox’s “willingness to do whatever it to takes to reach her dreams is very admirable. She never complains and in a modern dance world where many dancers are straying from the classical repertoire, Bethany realizes the importance of a solid classical foundation. Bethany is always very respectful to her instructors and has an extremely strong work ethic.”

Cox says her favorite quote is “Dance enables you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time.” She notes she never gets tired of dancing. “It basically is my life.”

The daughter of Mike and Gina Cox of Harlan, she is a freshman at Harlan County High School. She is a member of the school choir. Her hectic schedule includes traveling to Knoxville a minimum of three times each week for classes and additional travel for rehearsals and performances.

Her travel often prohibits participation in other school and social activities. “The sacrifices she makes prove her dedication to dance. I realize she misses countless activities for her art. At her age, most would not be as dedicated,” Childers said.

In the summer of 2015, she attended DancerPalooza in Long Beach. It is a one-of-a-kind dance festival that includes the industry’s top professional choreographers, master teachers, professional dancers and young dance students all under one roof. Her instructors included Travis Wall and Twitch who are prominently recognized from “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“I plan on hopefully being a commercial dancer in Los Angeles or dancing on Broadway in New York and being a dance teacher in the future,” said Cox.

Other local classes have included stops at the Heather Adams Academy of Dance.

Childers noted that the commitment of time put forth by Cox helps make her an exceptional student.

“She is the type of person that will do whatever it takes to make her dreams come true,” said Childers. “That is what it takes to have a successful career in the performing arts. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for Bethany. I’ve really enjoyed teaching Bethany over the years and I have come to love her as my own! She continues to make me, as well as her other instructors, very proud. She is a great role model for our younger students and we are so lucky to have her.”

Cox also notes that she never puts her motto out of mind. “Never give up and to always dance for yourself and not for other people,” she said, adding she is always looking to improve her skill, no matter where she is.

'The Nutcracker' inspired Bethany Cox to dance, and she performed in it recently. Bethany Cox attended the famous Joffrey Ballet School in New York City this past summer. Bethany Cox made her debut as a ballerina at age five.

Cox participates in prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York City