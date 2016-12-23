Harlan County Christmas

The year 2016 is finally coming to a close, with the Christmas season in full swing and folks busying themselves with holiday activities such as parties, shopping, and family get-togethers.

With all the excitement and rushing to get things done that comes along with the holidays, a few Harlan County residents took the time to explain their thoughts on the Christmas season and hopes for the year to come.

Former Harlan Daily Enterprise reporter Nola Sizemore says it is her Christmas wish things will improve for everybody.

“My Christmas wish is that our county will find great economic development in the coming year, and those out of work will find jobs to provide for their families,” Sizemore said. “I wish all will find happiness and peace and comfort in knowing their neighbors care for them.”

She also has another wish for the Christmas season.

“I wish love will be found in each one’s heart, not only for their neighbors but for the Lord Jesus Christ,” Sizemore said. “For me, the Christmas season also means good food, friends and family, laughter and love.”

Enterprise staff member Eva Bell says for her, a very important part of Christmas is family.

“All the family you don’t get to see throughout the year arrive on the doorstep at Christmas,” she said. “Good food, good times, great memories.”

Bell’s Christmas wish is that people remember what Christmas is really about.

“We’re all wrapped up in giving at Christmas,” Bell said. “But Christmas is not about us. Christmas is about Jesus. It’s about the baby in the manger. We get so wrapped up in our lives and so stressed out about what we’re going to get for other people, when it’s just all about the love.”

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley also expressed his thoughts on the season.

“Christmas is the most special time of the year for many reasons, the most important of course is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ,” Mosley said. “It’s also a time to enjoy family and close friends. I hope everyone takes time to enjoy the season with those that they love.”

Mosley said his hopes for the coming year include a rebounding coal industry.

“My hope for 2017 is that here in the county we see coal rebound and put miners back to work, and also continue to find other ways to diversify the economy,” Mosley said. “Merry Christmas to everyone, I hope God blesses each person as much as he’s blessed me.”

Wishes for season, hopes for new year