Police investigating attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery which allegedly occurred on Wednesday at the Family Dollar store in Bledsoe.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police received a call at 7:57 p.m. The call was placed by an employee of the Family Dollar stating that a male subject had entered a store wearing a brown jacket, jeans and a mask. The unknown male allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money. As the clerk was removing the money from the drawer, the male subject left the store stating there wasn’t enough money to take. No one was injured in the incident. The case is being investigated by Trooper Rodney Sturgill.

KSP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 606-573-3131 or toll-free at 800-222-5555.

In other police activity:

• George Derick Abbot, 34, of Bledsoe, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Brewer on Wednesday.

According to the one-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on June 6, Abbott failed to comply with the sex offender registry on or about Feb. 16. He failed to inform the proper authorities of his change of address as required by the sexual offender registry.

Kentucky State Police Det. Josh Howard presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Abbott was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registry. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant for theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $3,000;

• Joey D. Blevins, of Closplint, was served with an indictment warrant by Kentucky State Police Trooper James Hensley. He was indicted for second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, persistent felony offender and cultivating marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.

Man indicted for failing to comply, theft