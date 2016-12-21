Brewer indicted on 2 counts of murder

The driver of an 18-wheeler coal truck involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 119 in Varilla Curve has been indicted on two counts of murder.

A press release from the Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at the time stated that around 2:30 p.m. on March 24 officers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash in Bell County.

Wednesday, the Bell County Grand Jury found there was enough evidence to indict Anthony W. Brewer, 42, of Pennington Gap, Virginia.

CVE Public Affairs Officer Steven Douglas said upon arrival and through investigation, officers found a 2012 Peterbilt tractor trailer operated by Brewer was traveling north on U.S. 119 when he crossed the center line, sideswiping a 1996 red Ford pickup truck being operated by 47-year-old Tony Hatfield of Pineville, causing it to overturn.

It was reported that there were three adults and one child in the red pickup truck. A passerby said he assisted in removing them from the area due to a gas spill. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Douglas said the force sent Brewer’s coal truck a short distance striking a 2013 Nissan Maxima being operated by 31-year-old Lavondia G. Hensley of Coldiron. Hensley, along with her passenger 64-year-old James Miracle of New Tazewell, Tennessee, were pronounced dead on the scene by Bell County Coroner Jason Steele.

“Brewer left the scene of the accident and was later located at Harlan ARH Hospital in Harlan County,” Douglas said. “Blood samples were obtained and Brewer was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating on suspended/revoked Commercial Driver’s License.”

A lawsuit was filed on April 7 in Bell County Circuit Court requesting compensation for the wrongful death of Lavonda Hensley. Brewer and Vernon Lemar II Trucking are named as defendants. The company address is on Morris Lane in Harlan, and the company has been in business since 1991.

Anthony Brewer has been lodged in the Bell County Detention Center since his arrest on March 25 on cash bonds totaling $550,000.

Some information for this article from The Big One, WRIL.

Anthony W. Brewer http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Brewer.jpg Anthony W. Brewer