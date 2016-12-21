School board adds personnel

The Harlan County Board of Education has taken steps to increase gifted education activities for qualifying students across the district.

During the monthly meeting, the board created a gifted education instructional coordinator position for each school.

The gifted instructional coordinator will be responsible for working with students listed in the various areas of gifted to provide enrichment and educational opportunities for them.

Assistant Superintendent Brent Roark told the board this is an area the district will benefit from by better serving students who are gifted.

A $2,000 stipend will be provided to the coordinators, he said.

He told the board currently the district has only one gifted position, making it nearly impossible to service students at the eight elementary schools and the high school.

Roark said the gifted coordinators will work with the district’s Gifted Resource Teacher Jeanne Ann Lee to identify and implement worthwhile projects and extracurricular activities to boost learning opportunities for these students.

“This is something we really need to do and I encourage you to approve the coordinator positions,” said Roark.

In another item, Superintendent Mike Howard told board members he is pleased with a new initiative to rotate one of two principals’ meetings each month among the schools.

He reported Wallins Elementary School hosted the first meeting earlier this month. He said the purpose is to allow principals to visit all of the district’s schools and to see what is going on in other schools and classrooms.

Howard said principals are assigned to visit classrooms and observe. Then, they come back to the full meeting and share the good things they see taking place.

He said the principals can then take those positives back to their own schools and consider implementation.

In other action the board approved:

• Payment of claims totaling $546,256.99;

• The monthly financial report for December 2016;

• The purchase of three school buses with additional discussion about the cost of securing air conditioning if costs will permit;

• Leasing a Xerox copier for the central office;

• Wallins Elementary School fourth grade trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., March 23 & 24, 2017;

• Cumberland Elementary School’s reward trip to Nashville, Tenn., March 24-26, 2017;

• Purchase of two vehicles for the district’s technology department to replace two old vehicles at no cost to the general fund;

• Surplused with no value two Knoica Minolta Bizhub copiers at Evarts Elementary School;

• A Knoica copier at Central Office as surplus at no monetary value;

• A Letter of Commitment for the Kentucky Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program grant;

• The Memorandum of Agreement with Georgetown College Education Department to implement principal training program;

• A Memorandum of Agreement with the Union College Educational Studies Unit (ESU) initial and advanced educator preparation programs;

• American as the Section 125 Plan service provider;

• Family Medical Leave of Absence request for a school employee;

• Submission of a Green Hills Read Across America Library Grant;

• Submission of a Black Mountain Elementary School Reading Recovery Grant

• Submission of Evarts Elementary and Black Mountain Elementary grant application for Delta Dental arts grant;

• The School Food Service Nutrition Report Card for distribution to parents and interested persons.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

