County recognizes woman, athletes

The Harlan Fiscal Court recognized several Harlan County residents on Tuesday, including a woman who performed CPR on a man and the members of a middle school football team.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley read the proclamations to the court.

Ariel Boggs was recognized for her actions on Nov. 21. She performed CPR on a man who came in contact with a live power line while he was working to install a trailer in Evarts.

The proclamation states Boggs, who had just completed a CPR course three days prior to the incident, was stuck in traffic due to the installation of a mobile home. Boggs observed Marcus Hobbs, of Barbourville, suffer severe burns when he came into contact with a power line while helping install a trailer on Red Bud Hill. Boggs, pregnant at the time, climbed on the trailer’s roof to give Hobbs CPR.

Hobbs was in critical but stable condition for several days after the incident.

Shortly after the incident Boggs gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“Be it resolved, Mrs. Boggs’ heroic efforts are recognized on this day by the Harlan County Fiscal Court,” reads the proclamation. “This governing body would encourage other citizens to follow in the footsteps of Mrs. Boggs in becoming trained in CPR so that they may be able to help protect their family, friends, and anyone else who may need them.”

The court also recognized the New Harlan Patriots, the Division three state middle school football champs.

According to the proclamation, students from Green Hills, Little Cawood, James A. Cawood, Wallins and Rosspoint made up the New Harlan Patriots. The New Harlan Patriots captured the state championship by defeating Owensboro Catholic in the Division 3 finals.

The court recognized players Matthew Brown, Brett Roark, Johnny Brock, Hunter Helton, Hunter Blevins, Justin Maiden, Gavin Ewald, James Gray, Johnathan Langford, Kobe Burkhart, Jordan Steele, Dillon Cornett, Troy Bennett, Josh Turner, Houston Williams, Tony Reynolds, Tyler Cole, Cody Clayborn, Gary Jones, Gabe Fultz, and Brandon Perez, Caleb Reynolds, Alex Sanders, Andrew Johnson, Timothy Bailey, Ethan Dillman, Ethan Caldwell, Josh Caudill, Bobby Owens, Danny Blanton and Coaches John Reynolds, Jason Sanders, B.J. Burkhart, Greg Bailey and Pete Stewart as the division three state champs.

In other court activity:

• The sheriff’s official receipts for 2015 gas property tax bills were accepted;

• An affiliation agreement with the Harlan county Rescue Squad was approved;

• An affiliation agreement with the Tri-Cities Rescue Squad was approved;

• Mike Saylor and Pat McClung were appointed to the Harlan County Extension District Board for three-year terms;

• Harold Sellers was appointed to a three-year term on the Cawood Water District Board.

Photo submitted Magistrates David Kennedy, Bill Moore, Clark Middleton, James Howard and Jim Roddy observe as Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley presents Ariel Boggs with a copy of the proclamation recognizing her actions. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Proclamation1.jpg Photo submitted Magistrates David Kennedy, Bill Moore, Clark Middleton, James Howard and Jim Roddy observe as Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley presents Ariel Boggs with a copy of the proclamation recognizing her actions. Photo submitted The Harlan County Fiscal Court recognized the New Harlan Patriots for their accomplishment of becoming state champs during a meeting on Tuesday. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Proclamation2.jpg Photo submitted The Harlan County Fiscal Court recognized the New Harlan Patriots for their accomplishment of becoming state champs during a meeting on Tuesday.

Fiscal Court issues proclamations