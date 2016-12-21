Posted on by

Children’s Grief Awareness Day


Photo submitted Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.


Photo submitted

Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.

Photo submitted Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.
http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Pic-1.jpgPhoto submitted Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.
comments powered by Disqus