Photo submitted
Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.
Photo submitted Judge Dan Mosley declared Nov. 17 Children’s Grief Awareness Day in Harlan County. The Harlan County Boys & Girls Club works with many bereaved children and offers them support through counseling services and programs designed to help them through their grief. Pictured is Judge Mosley along with members and staff of the Club.