To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: [email protected] ; fax: 606-573-0042; or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1548 Hwy. 421 South (beside Hardee’s). Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

APRIL 10

The L&N/CSX Railroaders will meet at 10 a.m. on April 10 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. All retired and former railroaders are encouraged to attend.

APRIL 11-14

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of April 10 includes:

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista, County Pike and Baxter.

Wednesday — Wallins Elementary School, Coldiron and Pathfork.

Thursday — Verda, Closplint, Holmes Mill and Louellen.

Friday — Putney, Rosspoint Elementary School and Harlan County Christian School.

APRIL 11

The Harlan Area RETIRED TEACHERS Association will meet at 1 p.m. on April 11at the Harlan County Extension Depot. Members will honor county winner of the essay contest. The guest speaker will be Vickie Prince. All members are asked to come and show their support. There will be a potluck meal, and members will be donating items for Christ’s Hands. For more information, contact Polly McLain at 606-837-3546 or message her on Facebook.

The Harlan County FARMERS MARKET is set to begin this summer in downtown Harlan. If you are interested in selling at the market, join in to prepare your garden for the market season. There will be a Farming for the Market workshop at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. Topics include: Setting sales goals for the season and planning production to meet your goals. If you plan to attend, registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call 606-573-4464.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet April 11 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be Shawn Sparks the government & legislative services officer for Kentucky Retirement Systems. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or at kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information, call 606-877-0079.

APRIL 12

To show our appreciation to our local restaurants and to stimulate a little local economy for these establishments, Harlan Tourism hosting a campaign called #HARLANCHOWSDOWN encouraging anyone and everyone to go out a grab some grub from your favorite restaurants in town on April 12.

Large FREE FOOD BOXES will be given away from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on April 12 at Shepherd’s Pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts (Union Hall). You must be present and bring your utility bill (any utility) showing your 911 address. Federal guidelines are posted on the door. Enter off Golf Course Boulevard. Areas served: Putney to Partridge and the Virginia line to Pine Mountain Settlement School. You must be present — no exceptions.

THURSDAYS

The Harlan County REPUBLICAN PARTY meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month upstairs in the old courthouse.

APRIL 13

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting at 3:15 p.m. on April 13 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

APRIL 14

The annual Countywide WAY OF THE CROSS will be held at noon on April 14 at the Courthouse Square in downtown Harlan.

There will be a free EASTER CONCERT, titled “Jesus, You Are Him,” featuring Common Ground at 6 p.m. on April 14 on the Harlan campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in the theater.

Sowing the Seed Ministry will conduct a GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE at 6:30 p.m. on April 14 at Walmart parking lot — weather permitting. Bro. Charlie Napier will be preaching. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Paul at 606-573-6646.

APRIL 16

A nondenominational Easter SUNRISE SERVICE, sponsored by several local churches, will be held at 6:50 a.m. on April 16 on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church, located 306 East Clover Street in Harlan. Everyone is welcome.

APRIL 17

Harlan Elementary School kindergarten REGISTRATION will be held from 5-7 p.m. on April 17.

APRIL 17-18

TRYOUT CLINICS for the Harlan County High School Dance Team will be held from 3-5 p.m. on April 17 and 18. Tryouts will begin at 3 p.m. on April 20. Attendance for the clinic is mandatory.

APRIL 21

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Agency 4-H Program, the Harlan County Conservation District and Walmart will be participating in the annual EARTH DAY observance beginning at noon on April 21 at Walmart in Harlan. Red bud, dogwood and limited number of apple tree seedlings along with Earth Day information and promotional items will be available.

APRIL 22

The ninth annual Harlan County 100 MAN MARCH Against Domestic Violence will begin at 1 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of the Harlan Center. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, email [email protected] or call Sheryl Caudel, domestic violence advocate, at 606-392-1129.

Explore the hidden history of the Appalachian Mountains in southeast Kentucky from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22 as Hauntfest and Interviews From Beyond present a day of special speakers at the Harlan Depot about these mysteries. The event, which is free to the public, is titled 2017 PARAMOUNTAIN LECTURE SERIES, and will also feature vendors, info booths, mountain artisans and crafters and a downtown Bloody Harlan Ghost Walk led by Paranormal Investigator Tony Felosi from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Hauntfest crew will be on site with lunches for sale, and there will be giveaways throughout the day. Lecture participants will receive free glow-in-the-dark bracelets as supplies last. For more information, contact Jennifer McDaniels at 606-573-4223.

APRIL 26

The Grandparent as Parents Resources EXPO will begin at 11 a.m. on April 26 at the Harlan Depot. The event is for grandparents of Harlan County that are raising their grandchildren. There will be booths with free information and resources. Many organizations are scheduled to attend. The guest speaker will be Melinda Holbrook from Intrust Healthcare Counseling Services. For more information, contact any of the Harlan County FRYSCs.

MAY 6

The third annual Christ’s Hands DERBY DASH, a two-mile race, will be held on May 6 — begin and finish at the Harlan Center. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the four age groups. Win, place and show awards for the 1.1/4-mile Derby mark will also be presented. The first 50 participants that pre-register will receive a complimentary T-shirt. At the end of the race a prize package will be awarded. For 5 cans of food or $5 one name will be entered to win — there is no limit to the number of times you can enter. Prize package includes two passes to ride Black Mountain Thunder Zipline, one month membership to Core Fitness, one month unlimited tanning at Core Fitness, $25 Sazon Mexican Restaurant gift card and $10 Living Stone gift card. Registration forms can be found at Christ’s Hands, Core Fitness, Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s office, the Harlan Center, Odie’s Gym and online at www.christshandsky.org.

There will be a Veteran Suicide Awareness/Prevention RIDE on May 6 — kickstands up at Wildcat Harley Davidson — at 9 a.m. with pickups for those who wish to join along the route. For more information or to help with the event, contact Bob Ellison at 606-862-0032.

MAY 12, 19

The Kentucky State Police Post 10 Trooper Island GOLF SCRAMBLE, sponsored by Tim Short Auto Group, will be held May 19 at Wasioto Winds Golf Course in Pineville. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. The cost is $60 per player (includes golf, cart and dinner). There will also be Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests and participants have a chance to win a car with a hole in one. Entry forms must be turned in to KSP Post 10 by May 12. For more information, contact Trooper Shane Jacobs, Post 10, at 606-573-3131.

• • • • • • •

Monthly INCOME LIMITS RAISED for Shepherd’s Pantry: One person, $1,276; two, $1,726; three, $2,177. The pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all household income, all members Social Security cards, your utility bill with 911 address on it — no exceptions. Plenty of food is available.

Ann’s Food Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in NEED OF DONATIONS for non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also being accepted to provide foods such as meat, milk, bread, etc. To donate, contact the church at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731 (evenings).

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

The JOB CLUBS of Eastern Kentucky meets weekly with a small group of job seekers and workforce professionals to gain a competitive edge in today’s tough job market. Job clubs are free and help you create a game plan for your job search link with quality employers, improve your interviewing skills, learn self-marketing skills, evaluate, negotiate and land job offers, connect with other job seekers and ease your stress during your job search. The Harlan County Job Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Depot in Harlan. New members are welcome. New member orientation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.