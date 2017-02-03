To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: bmoore@civitasmedia.com; fax: 606-573-0042; or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1548 Hwy. 421 South (beside Hardee’s). Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

Harlan Health & Rehabilitation Center is SELLING CHANCES on a beautiful Spartina weekender bag valued at $185. Chances are $1 each and proceeds go to the Activities Department. If you would like to purchase a ticket, come by the front office or activity office.

FEB. 6-10

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Feb. 6 includes:

Monday — Cawood Elementary School, Three Point, Smith and Bob’s Creek.

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista, County Pike and Baxter.

Wednesday — Wallins Elementary School and Pathfork.

Thursday — Verda, Closplint, Holmes Mill and Louellen.

Friday — Putney, Rosspoint Elementary School and Harlan County Christian School.

FEB. 6

The Cloverfork NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH Program will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Evarts Methodist Church in the basement (next to old high school). Guest speakers will be the Red Cross and others. If county schools are canceled due to inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the following Monday. If you want to make your neighborhood a safer place to live, plan to attend this meeting. For more information, contact David Cooper at 606-837-2363, Rev. Mike Pitzer at 606-837-3288 or Preston McLain at 606-837-3546.

FEB. 7, 9

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will host NURSING pre-admission conferences on the following dates: Feb. 7 at 4 p.m., Cumberland campus, Falkenstine Hall, room 418-419; and Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., Cumberland campus, Falkenstine Hall, room 418-419. The deadline to apply for the 2017 program is March 1. In order to be considered for admission, you must attend a pre-admission conference. If the college is closed due to weather, the conference will be rescheduled. For more information, visit the college’s website at southeast.kctcs.edu or call 855-2GO-SKCTC.

FEB. 7

Bella Soul is teaming up with ARH and the Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine for the APPALACHIA SUPPORT INITIATIVE. A free dinner and support group for children with chronic illness or disability and their parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at LMU-DCOM in Harrogate, Tenn. To RSVP or for more information, email Shannon.strader@lmunet.edu.

FEB. 8

FREE FOOD BOXES will be given away from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Shepherd’s Pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts (Union Hall). You must be present and bring your utility bill (any utility) showing your 911 address. Federal guidelines are posted on the door. Enter off Golf Course Boulevard. Areas served: Putney to Partridge and the Virginia line to Pine Mountain Settlement School. You must be present — no exceptions.

FEB. 9

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council will have a regular scheduled meeting at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the school’s Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

The fifth annual Chamber CHOCOLATE CRAZE will be held from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Middlesboro mall. Tickets are $10. For more information, contact the Bell County Chamber of Commerce at 606-248-1075

FEB. 10

Join Pine Mountain State Resort Park and the MURDER MYSTERY Company to follow clues, work together and find the murderer for “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre!” from 7-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. Grab your significant other and experience a trip in to the past. Back to the days of gangsters like Al Capone and Bugs Moran. Come in your best 20s and 30s gangster or gangstress dress. Pinstripe suits, flapper dresses, fedoras and feather boas will certainly help your chances of winning Best Dressed. The cost is $60 per person includes dinner and show — reservations are recommended. For more information, including a reservation, call 606-337-3066.

FEB. 15-17

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be holding a HUNTER EDUCATION COURSE Feb. 15-17 at the Harlan County Extension Depot at 110 River Street in Harlan. The 10-hour course will be held from 6- 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 16; and 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 17. The hunter must attend each session and pass an exam to be certified. All hunters born on or after Jan. 1,1975 must complete this course. The hunter must be at least 9 years of age to be certified. All participants must register for the course at www.fw.ky.gov. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Service at 606-573-4464 or the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources at 800-858-1549. The course is free of charge.

FEB. 16

Are you looking for a HOMESCHOOL GROUP? Are you interested in learning about homeschool, but you don’t know where to start? Do you need advice on curriculum? You’re invited to the “Pathways Taken” Homeschool Group at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Rebecca Caudill Public Library. Meetings will be bi-weekly on Thursdays in the library community room. Get information on valuable resources for homeschool families. For more information, contact the library at 606-589-2409.

FEB. 17-18

The First Baptist Church of Loyall will be hosting FOSTER CARE classes Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 18 (time will be announced after the Friday meeting). Children’s Sunrise Services will be sponsoring the classes. Pastor Bob Whitter encourages all interested to attend. To register or for more information, call 606-573-2710.

FEB. 17-19

Pine Mountain Settlement School will host WINTER ARTS & NATURALIST WEEKEND Feb. 17-19. This family-friendly weekend includes hiking and bird walks, weaving on an antique loom and making corn shuck dolls. You can also enjoy the art of folk dancing and storytelling. The weekend includes home-cooked Appalachian style meals beginning with dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending with lunch on Sunday, two nights lodging and all programs. The cost is $225 for an adult and $125 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are free.

WILDERNESS FIRST AID will be held at Pine Mountain Settlement School Feb. 17-19. Wilderness First Aid (WFA) is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the American Camp Association guidelines. Students must be 14 years of age or older to participate. The WFA is 16 hours long (two days), and focuses on the basic skills of: Response and assessment, musculoskeletal injuries, environmental emergencies, survival skills, soft tissue injuries and medical emergencies. $200 includes tuition, meals, and lodging. Additional $35 if you register to take the CPR certification.

MARCH 23, APRIL 10

Knoxville Comprehensive Breast Center’s Mobile DIGITAL MAMMOGRAPHY COACH is scheduled to be at the Middlesboro Walmart at 9:30 a.m. on March 23 and April 10 (for the benefits of associates, spouses of associates and women in the community). For more information or an appointment, contact the center at 865-583-1003 or 800-456-8169 ext. 1003. Most insurances will be filed — bring your insurance card for filing and driver’s license at time of service. For those without insurance, the cost is $145 (cash, Visa or MasterCard) at time of service (includes radiologist interpretation.

The Cumberland High School class of 1977 is planning their 40th REUNION. If you are interested in attending, contact Pat North at 606-589-2409 or stop by the Rebecca Caudill Library to leave your mailing address. Information will be sent out when plans are finalized.

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address — no exceptions.

Ann’s Food Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in NEED OF DONATIONS for non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also being accepted to provide foods such as meat, milk, bread, etc. To donate, contact the church at 606-573-1464; Steven Riddle at 606-573-3866; or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731 (evenings).

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday and third Wednesday of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

The JOB CLUBS of Eastern Kentucky meets weekly with a small group of job seekers and workforce professionals to gain a competitive edge in today’s tough job market. Job clubs are free and help you create a game plan for your job search link with quality employers, improve your interviewing skills, learn self-marketing skills, evaluate, negotiate and land job offers, connect with other job seekers and ease your stress during your job search. The Harlan County Job Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Depot in Harlan. New members are welcome. New member orientation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.