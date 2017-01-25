To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: [email protected] ; fax: 606-573-0042; or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1548 Hwy. 421 South (beside Hardee’s). Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

The Cumberland High School class of 1977 is planning their 40th REUNION. If you are interested in attending, contact Pat North at 606-589-2409 or stop by the Rebecca Caudill Library to leave your mailing address. Information will be sent out when plans are finalized.

TODAY-FRIDAY

Registration for the 2017 Boys & Girls Club BASKETBALL LEAGUE will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Jan. 27 at the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club in Harlan. All children age 3 to 10 are invited to participate (child cannot turn 11 before April 1). Games will be played at Rosspoint Elementary School on Saturday mornings/early afternoons Feb. 11 through April 1. Registration fee is $20 and includes uniform shirt and trophy. Children ages 6 and up who are not current Boys & Girls Club members (dues paid after Aug. 1, 2016) will also be charged a yearly $25 membership fee. For more information, call 606-573-0960.

THURSDAY

The Harlan County BOOKMOBILE schedule for the week of Jan. 23 includes:

Thursday — Putney, Cumberland Elementary School and Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Friday — No run.

SUNDAY

Church on the Hill-Cumberland Pentecostal Church will be having a Healing and Deliverance SERVICE at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. The Rev. Rick Cope will be the speaker and worship will be with the CPC Praise Team. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 606-589-4011 or 606-589-2398.

SUNDAY-FEB. 1

The First Baptist Church of Loyall will be hosting a BIBLE STUDY, with special guest speaker Dr. Bill Patterson, Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. Bible study will begin at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Dr. Patterson recently wrote the 2017 January Bible Study Leader Guide on Malachi and has also written more than 200 articles. In addition, he has published a book of humorous fiction, called Big Bottom Church. To register, contact the church at 606-573-2710. Pastor Bob Whitter invites everyone to attend.

FEB. 2

The Harlan BORN LEARNING ACADEMY will meet on at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Harlan Elementary School. The Born Learning Academy is a special series of workshops held regularly throughout the school year for parents or caregivers of children ages birth to 5 years old. A light meal is served downstairs in the school cafeteria at 6 p.m., then parents go to a workshop led by Lisa Nelson, an experienced kindergarten teacher of many years. Nelson shares with parents many fun activities they can do with their children during their daily routine that will support learning and help their little ones to be better prepared when they are old enough to go to kindergarten. The children are cared for in one of the kindergarten rooms, and have their own special activities under the supervision of Sue Frazier and Candy Turbyfill of Sunshine School. All parents of children ages birth to 5 years old are invited. For more information, call Debby Howard at 606-573-8745.

FEB. 3

A Forest Farming GROWER INTEREST MEETING will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the Harlan County Extension Depot. If you are interested in learning about opportunities for growers of forest botanicals, such as ginseng, goldenseal, ramps and more? Appalachian Sustainable Development’s agroforestry program manager, Emily Lachniet and co-coordinator David Grimsley, will be sharing about ASD’s offerings for forest farmers and herb growers in the region, including workshops, cost-share, access to processing equipment and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other growers and to provide input on ASD’s future programming. For more information about the meeting or ASD’s programs, contact Emily at 276-623-1121 or [email protected]

FEB. 7

Bella Soul is teaming up with ARH and the Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine for the APPALACHIA SUPPORT INITIATIVE. A free dinner and support group for children with chronic illness or disability and their parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at LMU-DCOM in Harrogate, Tenn. To RSVP or for more information, email [email protected]

FEB. 17-18

The First Baptist Church of Loyall will be hosting FOSTER CARE classes Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 18 (time will be announced after the Friday meeting). Children’s Sunrise Services will be sponsoring the classes. Pastor Bob Whitter encourages all interested to attend. To register or for more information, call 606-573-2710.

FEB. 17-19

Pine Mountain Settlement School will host WINTER ARTS & NATURALIST WEEKEND Feb. 17-19. This family-friendly weekend includes hiking and bird walks, weaving on an antique loom and making corn shuck dolls. You can also enjoy the art of folk dancing and storytelling. The weekend includes home-cooked Appalachian style meals beginning with dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending with lunch on Sunday, two nights lodging and all programs. The cost is $225 for an adult and $125 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are free.

WILDERNESS FIRST AID will be held at Pine Mountain Settlement School Feb. 17-19. Wilderness First Aid (WFA) is the perfect course for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the American Camp Association guidelines. Students must be 14 years of age or older to participate. The WFA is 16 hours long (two days), and focuses on the basic skills of: Response and assessment, musculoskeletal injuries, environmental emergencies, survival skills, soft tissue injuries and medical emergencies. $200 includes tuition, meals, and lodging. Additional $35 if you register to take the CPR certification.

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address — no exceptions.

Ann’s Food Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in NEED OF DONATIONS for non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also being accepted to provide foods such as meat, milk, bread, etc. To donate, contact the church at 606-573-1464; Steven Riddle at 606-573-3866; or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731 (evenings).

SHEPHERD'S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday and third Wednesday of each month until further notice.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

The JOB CLUBS of Eastern Kentucky meets weekly with a small group of job seekers and workforce professionals to gain a competitive edge in today’s tough job market. Job clubs are free and help you create a game plan for your job search link with quality employers, improve your interviewing skills, learn self-marketing skills, evaluate, negotiate and land job offers, connect with other job seekers and ease your stress during your job search. The Harlan County Job Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Depot in Harlan. New members are welcome. New member orientation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.