Local births announced

The following birth announcements have been submitted to the Enterprise office:

WYATT KEY

Bryan and Bethany Key, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 12-ounce son born Nov. 8, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Wyatt Bryan.

His grandparents are Melissa Moore, of Harlan; and Tom and Marilyn Key, of Evarts.

His great-grandparents are Margaret Johnson, of Harlan; and Bruce Baker, of Tennessee.

SOPHIA WITT

Britny Hensley and Dan Witt, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 5-ounce daughter born Aug. 19, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Sophia Inez Mahaley.

Her grandparents are Brandy Brock, of Harlan, Bert Caldwell, of Harlan, Tim and Ashley Hensley, of Closplint, Dan Witt, of Harlan, and Linda Miracle, of Coldiron.

Her great-grandparents are Lisa Brock, of Harlan, Tim Brock, of Wallins, Bill and Debra Hensley, of Wallins, and Hobert and Joyce Miracle, of Wallins.

His great-great grandparents are Martha Helton, of Wallins, and Betty Dixon, of Wallins.

CHRISTIAN ADAMS

Kathryn and Kevin Adams, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 7-ounce son born October 27, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Christian Harrison.

His grandparents are Terry and Sandy Branson, of Harlan, and Roy and Faye Adams, of Harlan.

His great-grandparent is Kila Irvin, of Lenarue.

DESTINY BOWLING

Roger E. Bowling and Audrey Bowling, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 7-ounce daughter born Dec. 20, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Destiny Lynn.

Her grandparents are David Blanton, of Wallins, Juanita Blanton Curtis, of Wallins, Roger A. Bowling, of Harlan, and Patty Bowling, of Harlan.

The following birth announcements have been submitted by Harlan ARH Hospital:

LARRY MAGGARD JR.

Larry Maggard and Charlene Maggard, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 4-ounce son born July 5, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Larry Matthew.

His grandparents are Brenda Maggard, of Harlan, Charles McMillen, of Harlan, and Alma Repass, of Richmond.

KINGSTON HAMLIN

Morgan Bailey and Joshua Hamlin, of Gulston, are the parents of a 6-pound, 3-ounce son born July 6, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Kingston Alexander.

His grandparents are Darlene Hamlin, of Fourmile, Charles Hamlin, of Coalgood, Marcia Bailey, Baxter.

His great-grandparents are Lois Bailey, of Gulston, Abe Bailey, of Gulston, Lily Daniels, of Smith, and Frank Daniels, of Smith.

OLIVIA GRUBBS

Ashley Stewart and Joey Grubbs, of Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 9-ounce daughter born July 13, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Olivia Paige.

Her grandparents are Tim and Chris Stewart, of Cawood, and Stacy Noe, of Cawood.

KENZIE COOTS

Barbara Jeromy Coots, of Ages, are the parents of a 7-pound, 5-ounce daughter born July 15, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Kenzie Michelle.

Her grandparents are Elizabeth and Louis Blevins, of Evarts, Richard Coots, of Highsplint, Bobby and Thelma Kelly, of Tom Coal, and Cynthia Kelly, of Evarts.

HUNTER MAGGARD

Katelyn and Arche Lee Maggard, of Harlan, are the parents of a 8-pound, 13-ounce son born July 19, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Hunter Lee Wayne.

His grandparents are Janie and Archie Maggard, of Baxter, and Debbie and Pual Huddleston, of Middlesboro.

BRAELYNN ROBINSON

Bridget Makayla Lynn, of Harlan, is the mother of a 5-pound, 4-ounce daughter born Aug. 11, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Braelynn Jo.

Her grandparents are Angela Huff, of Harlan, Scotty Robinson, of Cumberland, Leonard Foutch, of Cumberland, Bobbie Jo Foutch, of Cumberland, and Theresa Noe, of Harlan.

BROOKLYN ROBINSON

Bridget Makayla Lynn Robinson, of Harlan, is the mother of a 5-pound, 4-ounce daughter born Aug. 11, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Brooklyn Rayne.

Her grandparents are Angela Huff, of Harlan, Scotty Robinson, of Cumberland, Leonard Foutch, of Cumberland, Bobbie Jo Foutch, of Cumberland, and Theresa Noe, of Harlan.

HARPER HOLDEN

Amber Ray and Thomas Holden, of Evarts, are the parents of a 3-pound, 8-ounce daughter born Aug. 15, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Harper Cheyenne.

Her grandparents are Kim Ray, of Evarts, Mark Ray, of Evarts, Linda Smith, of Evarts, and Thomas Smith, of Evarts.

NICHOLAS SAYLOR

Joanie Walker and Charles Saylor, of Wallins, are the parents of an 8-pound, a-ounce son born Aug. 21, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Nicholas Cash.

SARAH LEDFORD

Marlana and Isaac Ledford, of Dizney, are the parents of a 7-pound, 5-ounce daughter born Aug. 22, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Sarah Gracelyn.

Her grandparents are Lisa Ledford, of Evarts, Richard Ledford, of Evarts, Margo Alford, of Harlan, and Michael Alford.

PRESLEY SAYLOR

Diana and Elvis Saylor, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce son born Aug. 23, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Presley Leo.

His grandparents are Judy Howard, of Harlan, William Howard, of Harlan, Sheila Burkheart, of Harlan, and Ricky Burkheart, of Harlan.

CHARLIE BROCK

Carakay and Seth Brock, of Cumberland, are the parents of a 5-pound, 15-ounce son born Aug. 23, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Charlie Alexander.

His grandparents are Kathy Black, of Cumberland, Charles Brock, of Cumberland, Angela Adkins, of Carrollton, Gary Creech, of Carrollton, and Johnny and Chera Risner, of Shields.

JAXSEN STEWART

Justin and J’Lynn Stewart, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 7-ounce son born Sept. 6, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Jaxsen Carson Ray.

CHRISTOPHER MCCLAIN

Krystal Bowman and Christopher McClain, of Grays Knob and Cawood, are the parents of a 6-pound, 10-ounce son born Sept. 10, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Christopher Timothy.

His grandparents are Timothy Bowman, of Grays Knob, Danny McClain, of Cawood, and Soffie McClain, of Cawood.

SHERRY DEAN

Jerry and Tonisha Dean, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 11-ounce daughter born Sept. 10, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Sherry Nicole Bernell.

Her grandparents are Kenneth and Sherry Jackson, of Cohutta, Georgia, Jeff and Cheryl Dean, of Evarts, and Jeff Mefford, of Evarts.

Her great-grandparents are Bernell Osborne, of Harlan, Annabelle Stewart, of Ages, and Kenneth and Judy Mefford, of Brookside.

Her great-great grandparent is Thelma Branson, of Harlan.

ATHENA BROCK

Jonathon Brock and Angelia Jennings are the parents of a 7-pound, 13-ounce daughter born Sept. 12, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

She has been named Athena Leann.

Her grandparents are Alesha Jennings, of Evarts, Otis Jennings Jr., Shannon and Anne Brock, of Berea, and Martha Halcomb, of Benham.

Her great-grandparents are Richard and Faye Stanfield, of Evarts, Mary Lou Jennings, of Evarts, Otis and Laurie Jennings, of Lumberton, Texas, Fairley and Carolyn Creech, of Oxford, Indiana, and Della Mae and Charlie Shepherd, of Gordon.

KAIDEN NOLAN

Tiffany Amburgey and Cody Nolan, of Bledsoe, are the parents of a 6-pound, 5-ounce son born Sept. 24, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Kaiden Wayne.

His grandparents are Renee Amburgey, of Baxter, Steven Amburgey, of Baxter, Sandra Nolan, of Bledsoe, and Bill Nolan, of Bledsoe.

His great grandparents are Lillian Truitt, Garrett Truitt, Betty Amburgey, Ira Amburgey, Bige Napier and Sylvia Napier.

TRENTON CURRY

Matthew and Crystal Curry, of Cranks, are the parents of an 8-pound, 4-ounce son born Sept. 26, 2016 at Harlan ARH Hospital.

He has been named Trenton Elihu Dewayne.

His grandparents are Charles and Polly Minton, of Harlan, and Frank and Leslie Curry, of London.