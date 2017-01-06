To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: [email protected] ; fax: 606-573-0042; or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1548 Hwy. 421 South (beside Hardee’s). Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

The James A. Cawood Elementary School SBDM Council will meet at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9.

JAN. 10

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Jan. 10 at Golden Corra, (next to Walmart in London). Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Guest speakers will be Connie Pettyjohn (director of Retiree Health Care, Kentucky Retirement Systems) and Tracey Garrison (account executive group Medicare, Humana). Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website (kentuckypublicretirees.org). For more information, call 606-877-0079.

JAN. 11

FREE FOOD BOXES will be given away from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Shepherd’s Pantry, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts. You must be present and bring your utility bill (any utility) showing your 911 address. Federal guidelines are posted on the door. Enter off Golf Course Boulevard. Areas served: Putney to Partridge and the Virginia line to Pine Mountain Settlement School. All are welcome.

The grand opening ceremony of a new VETERANS MEMORIAL CEMETERY in Leslie County, funded by local government, will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Hyden, across from the courthouse. All veterans are encouraged to attend. State and federal representatives will be present. For more information, call 606-373-4938.

JAN. 12

The Harlan County High School SBDM Council regular scheduled meeting will begin at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the HCHS Media Center. Everyone is invited to attend.

There will be a special called meeting of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College BOARD OF DIRECTORS at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the Gallery of the Godbey Appalachian Center on the Cumberland campus. For more information, contact Paul Bryant at 606-248-2001.

JAN. 21

The Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference will be held on Jan. 21 at the Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in Ewing, Virginia. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and the event will conclude by 3 p.m. Lunch is included with registration and a trade show will take place. Registration before Jan. 13 is $20 and $25 at the door of the event. Registration forms are available at your local county Extension Office. For more information, contact the Harlan County Extension Office at 606-573-4464. The Cumberland Gap Cattle Conference is a joint event of Virginia Tech, University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky and Lincoln Memorial University.

JAN. 29-FEB. 1

The First Baptist Church of Loyall will be hosting a BIBLE STUDY, with special guest speaker Dr. Bill Patterson, Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. Bible study will begin at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Dr. Patterson recently wrote the 2017 January Bible Study Leader Guide on Malachi and has also written more than 200 articles. In addition, he has published a book of humorous fiction, called Big Bottom Church. To register, contact the church at 606-573-2710. Pastor Bob Whitter invites everyone to attend.

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address — no exceptions.

Ann’s Food Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in NEED OF DONATIONS for non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also being accepted to provide foods such as meat, milk, bread, etc. To donate, contact the church at 606-573-1464; Steven Riddle at 606-573-3866; or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731 (evenings).

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday and third Wednesday of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

The JOB CLUBS of Eastern Kentucky meets weekly with a small group of job seekers and workforce professionals to gain a competitive edge in today’s tough job market. Job clubs are free and help you create a game plan for your job search link with quality employers, improve your interviewing skills, learn self-marketing skills, evaluate, negotiate and land job offers, connect with other job seekers and ease your stress during your job search. The Harlan County Job Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Depot in Harlan. New members are welcome. New member orientation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.