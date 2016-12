Music students perform recital

The Studio of Piano Fine Arts, in association with Southern Lyric Works, enjoyed wonderful music recitals on December 10. The audience was treated to performances by many talented and blossoming musical students.

Those performing in the 3 p.m. recital were: Kaelynn Marion, piano; Kenton Hensley, piano; Rileigh Duff, piano; Audrey Goss, piano; Layla Jones, piano; Landon Sizemore, piano; Marissa Marlowe, piano; Kyleigh Marion, piano and voice; Caleb Ashley, piano; Mareesa Ahmad, piano; Maleah Doss, piano; Makenna Doss, piano; Adeline Allison, piano; Edmund Dye, piano and voice; McKenzie Crider, piano; Clara Atkins-Pope, piano and Ryland Pope, voice.

In the 6 p.m. recital, those performing were Ade Akisanya, violin; Tess Bryson, violin; Tamanna Sajnani, violin; Allyssa Sherman, violin; Sayad Damaa, violin; Clarissa Yost, piano; Julianna Damaa, violin; Sebastian Mosley, violin; Anna Lawson, guitar; Mareesa Ahmad, piano; Jeremiah Mills, violin; Emily Tant, piano and guitar; Hannah Ringstaff, flute; Emma Eversole, piano, violin and voice; Laura Ringstaff, violin, piano and voice; Eliza Smith, piano and voice; Adeline Allison, piano; Carley Thomas, piano; Makenna Doss, piano; Laura Smith, voice; Ryland Pope, voice and Clara Atkins-Pope, piano.

The studios are closed for winter break until Jan. 2, when Spring Term begins. For more information about the studio, please call 606-573-4994 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Photos submitted These students performed in the 3 p.m. recital. These students performed in the 6 p.m. recital.