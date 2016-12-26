Bowling chosen student of month

Photo submitted

William Bowling, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for December. Kevin Cavins, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. The son of Eric and Verna Bowling, he is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Link Crew. He has performed various community service work, including volunteering with the Empty Stocking fund. He plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and transfer to Eastern Kentucky University. He is considering a career in physical therapy. The Bank of Harlan established the recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.