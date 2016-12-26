Honeycutt named student of month

Photo submitted

Jasmine Honeycutt, a senior at Harlan High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for December. Kevin Cavins, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. Jasmine is the daughter of James and Ashley Honeycutt, she is a member of the volleyball team, Future Business Leaders of America, Musettes, vice president of the History Club and is taking Advanced Placement U.S. History. She has performed extensive community service. Jasmine plans to attend the University of Louisville and pursue a pre-med curriculum. The Bank of Harlan established the recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.