What’s Goin’ On

TUESDAYS, WEDNESDAYS

SHEPHERD’S PANTRY, located at 111 Union Street in Clutts, will be signing up former and new clients for the pantry (not commodities) program from 10-11 a.m. on the first four Tuesdays and first three Wednesdays of each month until further notice. You must bring proof of all earned and unearned income for every member of the household and their Social Security card as well as your utility bill with 911 address — no exceptions.

DECEMBER

Friendly Village Greenhouse now has CHRISTMAS POINSETTIAS for sale. They have red poinsettias available for $7 and Jingle Bells available for $6. Either choice comes with a holiday foil and travel sleeve, a great item for holiday festivities. Friendly Village hours are 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Call 574-0096 for big deliveries. Stop by the greenhouse while supplies last.

Winter operation hours are underway at PORTAL 31 In Lynch. Portal 31 Underground Coal Mining Exhibit in Lynch will be open Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30 for regular tours for the remainder of the year. Previously booked tours are not affected by these dates. Operations for January will be limited to reserved tours only. Please call the Portal office at 606-848-3131 to inquire about reservations.

DEC. 24

Harlan County Christian School will present their annual CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY, Harlan County Celebrates Christmas, at the Shriners Fairgrounds in Putney for the 2016 Christmas season. The display will be open to the public from 6-10 p.m. and can be viewed every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The display will also be open Dec. 24. Sip on hot chocolate and munch on a candy cane while driving around the light display as many times as you like. The display is free to the public; however, donations to the Harlan County Christian School are greatly appreciated.

Pastor Bob Whitter and the congregation of First Baptist Church of Loyall invite everyone to a Christmas Eve CANDLELIGHT SERVICE on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Come join us for an evening of special singing, scripture readings about the true meaning of Christmas, and the lighting of candles.

Christ Episcopal Church, Harlan, will again host two services this CHRISTMAS EVE. A Service of Lessons and Carols will be presented with prelude beginning at 8:30 p.m. and service at 9 p.m. Members of the Harlan Musettes are returning to present their musical offerings and lead in congregational singing. The service of Holy Communion will begin with the prelude at 10:30 p.m., and the service following at 11 p.m. As in past years, the Harlan Boys Choir will offer Christmas selections and join the congregational singing of traditional Christmas hymns. A nursery will be provided from 8:30 p.m. until midnight on Christmas Eve. Offerings from both services will be designated for Christs’ Hands. All are invited to join Christ Episcopal Church for these glorious celebrations of the Christmas Story and Eucharist.

There will be a CANDLE LIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE Service at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Harlan United Methodist Church. The church is located at 201 E. Mound Street, Harlan.

There will be a CANDLE LIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE Service at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Mary Helen United Methodist Church. The church is located at 85 Circle Pine Drive, Coalgood.

DEC. 25

There will be a CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE at 11 p.m. on Dec. 25 at Mary Helen United Methodist Church. The church is located at 85 Circle Pine Drive, Coalgood.

• • • • • • •

Ann’s Food Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in NEED OF DONATIONS for non-perishable food items. Monetary donations are also being accepted to provide foods such as meat, milk, bread, etc. To donate, contact the church at 606-573-1464; Steven Riddle at 606-573-3866; or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731 (evenings).

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or [email protected]

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

The JOB CLUBS of Eastern Kentucky meets weekly with a small group of job seekers and workforce professionals to gain a competitive edge in today’s tough job market. Job clubs are free and help you create a game plan for your job search link with quality employers, improve your interviewing skills, learn self-marketing skills, evaluate, negotiate and land job offers, connect with other job seekers and ease your stress during your job search. The Harlan County Job Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Depot in Harlan. New members are welcome. New member orientation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

VOLUNTEERS and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.