Saylor named Student of Month

Photo submitted

Andrew Saylor, a senior at Harlan High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for November. Kevin Cavins assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. The son of Charlie and Jackie Saylor, he is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, assisting with various community service projects. He plays baseball and football and is taking Advanced Placement Calculus and Advanced Placement Chemistry courses. He plans to attend the Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington and to pursue a career in accounting. The Bank of Harlan established the recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.