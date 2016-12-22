Turner Student of Month

Photo submitted

David Turner, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for November. Kevin Cavins, left, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. Turner is the son of Ralph and Leann Turner. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Link Crew, 4-H Teen Club and the basketball team. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue a career in law. The Bank of Harlan established the recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.

Photo submitted

David Turner, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for November. Kevin Cavins, left, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. Turner is the son of Ralph and Leann Turner. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Link Crew, 4-H Teen Club and the basketball team. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and pursue a career in law. The Bank of Harlan established the recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.