Farm Bureau donates to Honor Guard

Photo submitted

The Harlan County Farm Bureau made a donation to the Harlan County Honor Guard on Dec. 20. Pictured from right, Jack Anderson and David Witt with the Harlan County Honor Guard and both are Vietnam Veterans; Don Miniard, Veteran of the 1st and 10th Air Calvary / Vietnam and president of Harlan County Farm Bureau; Bill Middleton, Veteran of the 101st Airborne / Vietnam and board member of Harlan County Farm Bureau; Pete Cornett, SPC with the United States Army Reserve and KFB Agent in Harlan County.