Toucan Sam the famous mascot of Froot Loops cereal is known for saying, “Follow your nose! It always knows.” Seemingly, Toucan Sam can sniff out Froot Loops cereal from distances afar in hidden cereal bowls. I am by no means an ornithologist, but according to Birds and Bloom magazine: “most birds have little use for the sense of smell…” We can all agree that dogs have a greater sense of smell than birds.

Kellogg’s Toucan Sam is a majestic parrot known for their large colorful bills used to eat mainly fruits of the rainforest. What if Kellogg’s had used the bloodhound and called him Bloodhound Sam? I think the tagline “Follow your nose! It always knows!” would have made Froot Loops commercials believable and maybe more fun. The bloodhound has endless energy to sustain them through a hunt. They have more than 300 million scent receptors — more than any other dog breed. Trust me — Bloodhound Sam could smell a bowl of Froot Loops in a car speeding down a country road a mile away. My Froot Loops commercial would be of Bloodhound Sam tracking a bowl of Froot Loops through farmland to city streets, through darkness to light and the slogan “for boundless energy to get you through your day — follow your nose! It always knows!

A dog’s nose is truly amazing and their ability to smell is incredible. A dog’s nose is so amazing; they can detect a tablespoon of sugar in a million gallons of water. In comparison an average dog has about 220 million cells devoted to smelling whereas humans have about five million. What does Toucan Sam have to do with Hobo the Wonder Dog and following your nose? Following your canine’s nose might have a lot to do with building their confidence, burning energy, and enjoying an impact-free sport.

Hobo the Wonder Dog was rescued from an abusive situation. He still has issues with trust and confidence in one-on-one interaction with strangers. Hobo was introduced to K9 Nose Work about a year ago and the difference in his confidence is staggering. He will open a box with his nose, put his head in a bucket, and this boy will hunt for the smell of a treat. If you are looking for a sport to enjoy with your dog, K9 Nose Work is a great option for dogs of all ages and activity levels. Dog obedience is not required for this sport as the dog needs to be odor obedient — the dog knows more than the handler in this sport.

I don’t know about you, but if I am hungry and in search of a bowl of Froot Loops I think I would pick Bloodhound Sam over a parrot. Loving your dog and taking them more places builds stronger bonds between the two of you. Introduction to K9 Nose Work builds confidence, burns energy, and satisfies their desire to hunt. As for me—I will follow Hobo’s nose! It always knows!

Life is better with a dog — woof!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun.

