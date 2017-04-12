Win ‘best in brunch’ with egg-ceptional Easter sweets and eats

Cut marshmallows with 1- to 2-inch Easter cookie cutters. Add marshmallows in batches to reserved colored sugar in bag; toss to coat well. Shake off excess. Store marshmallows in airtight container at room temperature up to three days.

Spread marshmallow mixture in prepared pan. Smooth top with a spatula. Sprinkle some more of the colored sugar on top to coat. Let stand at room temperature overnight or refrigerate at least 3 hours. Reserve remaining colored sugar in large resealable plastic bag or airtight container.

Place remaining 1/2 cup water in large mixer bowl. Sprinkle with gelatin. Let stand 5 minutes. Gradually beat in hot syrup mixture with whisk attachment on medium-low speed. Beat 8 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high. Beat 10 to 12 minutes longer or until mixture is fluffy, shiny and at least tripled in volume. Beat in vanilla.

For the Marshmallows, microwave sugar, 1/2 cup of the water, and corn syrup in medium microwavable bowl on high 7 minutes. Stir to dissolve sugar. Microwave on high 5 minutes longer. (Mixture will have a slight yellow tint.) Carefully remove hot bowl from microwave.

For the Colored Sugar, place sugar in large resealable plastic bag. Select your desired Marshmallow Variation in the tips section below and add the designated amount of the Color from Nature™ Food Colors with the sugar. Seal bag. Knead sugar to distribute color. Add water; seal bag and knead again until the color is evenly distributed. Spread colored sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet. Let stand 25 to 30 minutes or until sugar is dried. Spray 13x9 baking dish with no stick cooking spray then coat with some of the colored sugar. Set aside.

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Easter is on the way! Between hiding eggs and preparing perfect baskets, you may be tempted to fall back on predictable brunch basics like pancakes and scrambled eggs on Easter Sunday. Don’t let that happen. This year, the McCormick kitchens have you covered with Carrot-Shaped Waffles, simple Sheet Pan Hashes and an easy Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole.

“With a little planning and a few simple pantry essentials, like food color and cinnamon, you can serve a wow-worthy breakfast,” said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. “Prep a sweet blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll casserole the night before and pop in the oven Easter morning, or tint waffle batter orange and cut into wedges topped with green whipped cream for carrot-shaped waffles.”

Sleep on it

Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole — Breakfast is in the bag with this overnight casserole. Pure Lemon Extract adds bright flavor to the muffin-like base swirled with rich cream cheese and studded with sweet-tart blueberries. Top with a brown sugar and cinnamon streusel.

Overnight Cinnamon Roll Casserole — Get all the flavor of your favorite morning pastry with just a fraction of the effort! French-toasty hunks of challah are dusted with cinnamon and drizzled with sweet icing in this simple riff on cinnamon rolls.

Easy like sunny morning

Baked Eggs and Sweet Potato Hash — Ditch the skillet and bake this hearty breakfast hash on a sheet pan. Dice up the sweet potatoes, onions, peppers and ham the night before so you just have to crack the eggs in the morning!

Puff Pastry Baked Eggs — Stay on the sunny side with these individually baked eggs, set on top a square of puff pastry nestled in Italian-seasoned spring vegetables.

Avocado Ricotta Toast with Poached Eggs — Blend ripe avocado with ricotta cheese, garlic powder and black pepper. Spread onto toast and top with sliced radishes, greens, lemon and a poached egg!

Upgrade your Deviled Eggs — Smoky Deviled Eggs, Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs, Avocado Chipotle Deviled Eggs and Sriracha Deviled Eggs with Candied Bacon.

Sweet’n savory pull-apart breads

Breakfast Monkey Bread with Sausage — This savory, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth monkey bread is loaded with sausage, shredded Cheddar and the savory taste of McCormick® Original Country Gravy. Pull it apart – and devour!

Cinnamon Monkey Bread — Just four ingredients and a Bundt pan is all you need for this sweet, indulgent breakfast staple.

Chicks, carrots and bunny treats

Homemade Easter Bunny Marshmallows — Please kids and grown-ups alike with these DIY colored marshmallows, cut into bunnies or any shape you desire.

Carrot-Shaped Waffles — A whimsical, easy breakfast treat. Use McCormick Color From Nature™ Food Color to tint waffle batter orange, then cut into triangles and pipe green frosting for the stems!

Chick Cupcakes — There’s major adorableness hatching in the kitchen! Pipe two dollops of yellow marshmallow crème for the chick, then add broken pieces of white chocolate wafers for the egg shells.

Get your color on

Easter Egg Dying Guide — Create stunning Instagram-worthy eggs for your Easter egg hunt. Whatever pink, blue or colorful pastel hue you have in mind, we have you covered with 45 gorgeous shades.

Easy Easter Egg Centerpiece — Show off your “to-dye-for” decorating skills by adding stylishly-hued eggs to a glass bowl or vase for a chic, colorful centerpiece.

