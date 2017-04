Tammy and Tim Smith, of Evarts, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kayla Smith, to Dakota Layton, son of Angela and Tex Layton, of Verda. The wedding will take place at 3 p.m. on April 14 at Locust Grove.

