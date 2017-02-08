Wallins second in region in middle school Governor’s Cup

Page School Center won first place and Wallins Elementary School earned second in the Region 21 Kentucky Governor’s Cup academic competition held Saturday at Evarts. The region includes schools in Bell and Harlan counties.

Bell Central was third, followed by Yellow Creek School Center in fourth, Evarts Elementary in fifth, Harlan in sixth; Pineville in seventh; Rosspoint in eighth, Right Fork in ninth and Middlesboro in 10th.

Wallins won the quick recall challenge. Evarts was second, followed by Page in third and Bell in fourth. Harlan Middle, Middlesboro, Rosspoint and Pineville, tied for fifth.

Bell Central won the future problem solving. Right Fork was second, Harlan third, Middleboro fourth and Black Mountain fifth.

Here are the results for the individual assessments:

Mathematics: Jackson Huff, first, Harlan; Devin Reese, second, Yellow Creek; Brett Roark, third, Wallins; Brady Woodard, James A. Cawood, fourth; and Kassydee Owens, fifth, Rosspoint.

Science: Kennedy Miracle, first, Page; Edmund Dye, second, Wallins; Shane Messer, third, Pineville; Brett Roark, fourth, Wallins; and Nate Muncy, fifth, Middlesboro.

Social Studies: Edmund Dye, first, Wallins; Colton Howard, second; Page; Dylan Wilson, third, Page; Jace Howard, Black Mountain, fourth; and Nate Muncy, Middlesboro, and Hailey Madden, Black Mountain, tie for fifth.

Language Arts: Bub Treece, first, Bell Central; Marcus Chaney, second, Page; Shane Messer, third, Pineville; Ashton Burchfield, fourth, Yellow Creek; and Emilee Hillman, Right Fork, and Olivia Creech, Cumberland, tie for fifth.

Arts and Humanities: Layla Hensley, first, Rosspoint; Caleb Brock, second, Evarts; Grace White, Yellow Creek, third; Kennedy Miracle, fourth, Page; and Evan Robbins, fifth, Pineville.

Composition: Ashton Burchfield, first, Yellow Creek; Katie Duffey, second, Page; Laurel Nolan, third, Bell Central; Trista Hurst, fourth, Page; Breanna Hall, Evarts, and Madison Greene, Middlesboro, tie for fifth.

The top two teams in quick recall and future problem solving, along with the top five placements in individual assessments, advance to the state Governor’s Cup in March.

Photo submitted Members of the Wallins middle grades quick recall team winning first place in the Region 21 Governor's Cup are, from left, front row: Breydy Daniels, Riley Murphy and Gracie Barker; back row: Coach Misty Hill, Tony Reynolds, Brett Roark, Edmund Dye and Coach Lyndsey Carmical.