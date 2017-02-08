Farm Bureau accepting scholarship applications

The Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation is now accepting applications for three unique scholarship opportunities. Applications for those scholarships may be accessed on KFB’s website at kyfb.com/scholarships.

The scholarships include the Paul D. Everyman Fund for Lifetime Learning. This scholarship, worth up to $3,000, is for a non-traditional student and is awarded to an adult Farm Bureau member who plans to continue undergraduate studies at an accredited Kentucky college or university.

The Louis F. Ison Memorial scholarship is for a full-time graduate student pursuing a degree at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. The recipient will receive a scholarship of $1,000.

The Young Farmer scholarship for 2017 is a $2,000 and a $1,000 scholarship awarded to two current college or vocational/technical school students. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-35 years old.

For a complete list of rules and eligibility requirements you must refer to the specific scholarship applications.

Applications for all three scholarships must be postmarked by April 28. Scholarship recipients will be notified by May 19.

For more information, contact the KFB’s state office at 502-495-5105 or email scholarships@kyfb.com.

