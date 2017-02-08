Outstanding Student Citizens of the Month

Photos submitted

Breanna Faulkner, a senior at Harlan County High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for January. Here, Kevin Cavins, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. Faulkner is co-captain of the cheerleading squad and a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Talent Search and Link Crew. She has a 4.0 grade point average and has compiled more than 20 dual credit hours. She is the daughter of Catherine and Jimmy Shepherd and Bryan and Christy Faulkner. She plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and then Lincoln Memorial University. She will then continue her education by attending medical school to become an anesthesiologist. The Bank of Harlan, partnered with Monticello Banking Company, is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators of each district nominate students who demonstrate exceptionalism in academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation.

Tiffany Hampton, a senior at Harlan High School, has been named the Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student Citizen of the Month for January. Kevin Cavins, assistant vice president and marketing manager/loan operations for the bank, presents the award and a $100 honorarium. Hampton is president of the Musettes and History Club, a member of the academic team and National Honor Society. She has been a member of the Honors Choir and All-Festival Choir for three years each. She has played softball. Taking Advanced Placement classes, she has compiled a 3.6 grade point average. She is the daughter of Angela and James Turner. She plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and pursue a career in nursing.