HCHS Academic Team wins District 52 Governor’s Cup

Harlan County High School won top honors in the District 52 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition held at Leslie County High School. Harlan County won first place in mathematics and science assessments, composition and future problem solving.

Harlan High school finished second, followed by Leslie County in third.

Harlan High won first place in quick recall, followed by Leslie County in second and Harlan County in third.

Following Harlan County in future problem solving were Leslie County in second and Harlan in third.

Individual assessment area results were:

Mathematics: Jadyn Hughes, Harlan County, first; Ann Marie Bianchi, Harlan, second; Autumn Dunaway, Harlan County, third; Janice Dean, Harlan County, fourth; and Andrew Saylor, Harlan, fifth.

Science: Braydan Roark, Harlan County, first; Autumn Dunaway, Harlan County, second; Jadyn Hughes, Harlan County, third; AnnMarie Bianchi, Harlan, fourth; Makayla Cotton, Harlan, fifth;

Social Studies: T.J. Hensley, Harlan, first; Jordyn Amundsen, Leslie County, second; Matthew Roddy, Harlan and Braydan Roark, Harlan County, tie for third; and Johnny Smith, Harlan County, fifth.

Language Arts: Bitty Foster, Harlan, first; Sophia Sergent, Harlan County, second; Nykie Morgan, Leslie County, third; Emma Pinkley, Harlan County, fourth; and Tiffany Hampton, Harlan, fifth.

Arts and Humanities: Matthew Roddy, Harlan, first; T.J. Hensley, Harlan, second; Logan Murray, Harlan, third; Lainey Cox, Harlan County, fourth; and Emma Pinkley, Harlan County, fifth.

Composition: Madyson Bennett, Harlan County, first; Emma Day, Harlan County, second; Tricia Clem, Harlan, third; Mallorie Gayheart, Leslie County, fourth; and Emily Perkins, Harlan County, fifth.

Harlan County is coached by Justin Blankenship and Alexandra Nau.

Students placing in the top five of each division and the top two in FPS and quick recall advance to the region 13 event to be held at Knox Central High School on Feb. 18.

Photo submitted Members of the first place District 52 Governor’s Cup team from Harlan County High School are, from left, front row: Emma Day, Emma Pinkley, Autumn Dunaway, Sophia Sergent, Jadyn Hughes, Chelsey Caldwell, Breanna Epperson, Madyson Bennett, and Kaylee Major; back row: Coach Justin Blankenship, Cody Hall, Marissa Hughes, Hayston Saylor, Lainey Cox, Luke Parker, Jared Lewis, John Teagle, Braydan Roark, Janice Dean, Jack Doepel, Amber Blanton, Hannah Pittman and Alexandra Nau. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HCHS-Academic-team-color.jpg Photo submitted Members of the first place District 52 Governor’s Cup team from Harlan County High School are, from left, front row: Emma Day, Emma Pinkley, Autumn Dunaway, Sophia Sergent, Jadyn Hughes, Chelsey Caldwell, Breanna Epperson, Madyson Bennett, and Kaylee Major; back row: Coach Justin Blankenship, Cody Hall, Marissa Hughes, Hayston Saylor, Lainey Cox, Luke Parker, Jared Lewis, John Teagle, Braydan Roark, Janice Dean, Jack Doepel, Amber Blanton, Hannah Pittman and Alexandra Nau.