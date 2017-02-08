KyCPA accepting college scholarship applications

The Kentucky Society of CPAs (KyCPA) is accepting applications for its Educational Foundation scholarships now through Feb. 20.

Students studying accounting at Kentucky-based colleges and universities are eligible to apply for the scholarships, which range between $1,000 and $2,500 each. For more information, criteria or an online application, go to www.kycpa.org (http://bit.ly/kycpascholarships) or call 502.266.5272 or 800.292.1754.

In 2016, KyCPA awarded $63,915 in scholarships to college students studying accounting on behalf of the Foundation and other benefactors.

The Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants (KyCPA) is a statewide, non-profit professional organization serving CPAs in public accounting firms, business, industry, government and education.

