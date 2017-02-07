Students participate in all-festival choir

Photo submitted

Members of the Harlan County High School Choir recently participated in the Southeastern Kentucky Music Association’s All-Festival Choir in London. The students auditioned to receive the honor of performing in the all-festival choir. Three of the HC choir members were selected to perform in the organization’s talent show. Emma Day and Emma Pinkley performed a duet, “Say Something” by Sam Smith, with Day playing the piano. Brooklyn Collins played the guitar and performed an Eagles selection. Pictured are, from left, front row: Nikki Callahan and Taylor Baker; second row: Emma Day, Emma Pinkley and Sammy Cargle; third row: Haelyn Farmer, Emily Eldridge and Brooklyn Collins; back row: James Pinkley, Belladonna Burke, Megan Pacholewski, Emily Eldridge and Cheyenne Coogle. Jeanne Ann Lee is the director of the Harlan County High School Choir.