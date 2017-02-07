Students participate in all-festival choir

Photo submitted Members of the Harlan County High School Choir recently participated in the Southeastern Kentucky Music Association’s All-Festival Choir in London. The students auditioned to receive the honor of performing in the all-festival choir. Three of the HC choir members were selected to perform in the organization’s talent show. Emma Day and Emma Pinkley performed a duet, “Say Something” by Sam Smith, with Day playing the piano. Brooklyn Collins played the guitar and performed an Eagles selection. Pictured are, from left, front row: Nikki Callahan and Taylor Baker; second row: Emma Day, Emma Pinkley and Sammy Cargle; third row: Haelyn Farmer, Emily Eldridge and Brooklyn Collins; back row: James Pinkley, Belladonna Burke, Megan Pacholewski, Emily Eldridge and Cheyenne Coogle. Jeanne Ann Lee is the director of the Harlan County High School Choir.
Members of the Harlan County High School Choir recently participated in the Southeastern Kentucky Music Association’s All-Festival Choir in London. The students auditioned to receive the honor of performing in the all-festival choir. Three of the HC choir members were selected to perform in the organization’s talent show. Emma Day and Emma Pinkley performed a duet, “Say Something” by Sam Smith, with Day playing the piano. Brooklyn Collins played the guitar and performed an Eagles selection. Pictured are, from left, front row: Nikki Callahan and Taylor Baker; second row: Emma Day, Emma Pinkley and Sammy Cargle; third row: Haelyn Farmer, Emily Eldridge and Brooklyn Collins; back row: James Pinkley, Belladonna Burke, Megan Pacholewski, Emily Eldridge and Cheyenne Coogle. Jeanne Ann Lee is the director of the Harlan County High School Choir.
