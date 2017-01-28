Pet of the Week

Photo submitted

Meet Dixie! She is a boxer mix and is 10 weeks old. She is looking for a forever home with plenty of room to run, chew toys and a pal to cuddle with. The adoption fee includes a vet exam at a participating office, shots and neuter/spay surgery. If you are interested in meeting Dixie or any of the other adoptable animals, the Bell County Animal Shelter can be reached at 606-337-6331.