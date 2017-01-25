Locals receive degrees from LWC

Fourteen Harlan Countians recently graduated from Lindsey Wilson College. The 14 area residents were among 407 students who received undergraduate or graduate degrees at the college’s 104th commencement ceremony, held Dec. 10 in Biggers Sports Center.

Those receiving degrees were: Kristina Birchfield, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; Amanda Brock, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; Destiny Brock, of Harlan, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; April Burke, of Cawood, earned a Master of Education in counseling and human development; Paige Cronan, of Harlan, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; Joshua Freeman, of Cawood, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; John Gilliam, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; Marsha Gooden, of Harlan, Bachelor of Arts in human service and counseling; John Hendrickson, of Loyall, Master of Education in counseling and human development; April Hornsby, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling; Janie Thompson, of Cumberland, Master of Education in counseling and human development; Cody Shoope, of Bledsoe, Associate of Arts in computer information systems; Della Simmons, of Harlan, Master of Education in counseling and human development; and Jennifer Witt, of Harlan, Bachelor of Arts in human services and counseling.

Somerset Community College President Jo Marshall delivered the winter commencement address. Dr. Jo Marshall has served the Kentucky Community & Technical College System for 16 years. Under her leadership, Somerset Community College has been recognized as a “Great College to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education and 10 times named one of the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky.”

Dr. Marshall was named 2011 Business Woman of the Year by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. She serves a number of community organizations promoting the arts, health and community development. An advocate for leadership development, Dr. Marshall spends time teaching and developing programs with an emphasis on leadership. In 2013, the Marshall Leadership award was established in her honor by the Phi Theta Kappa organization.

Marshall received an honorary doctorate from Lindsey Wilson. The college also bestowed a posthumous honorary doctorate to Nancy Sinclair, of Summersville, who served LWC for nearly 30 years.

Founded in 1903, Lindsey Wilson is a distinctive liberal arts college affiliated with the Kentucky Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church. Lindsey Wilson offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in 23 career areas, a Bachelor of Science degree in two areas and master’s degrees in three career areas.