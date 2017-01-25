Union College announces Presidential Laureates, Dean’s List

Union College recently recognized students who have been named Presidential Laureates or named to the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

A total of 26 students were named Presidential Laureates. 139 undergraduates were honored with recognition among the 2016 Dean’s List.

Presidential Laureates are those students who meet all requirements for the Dean’s List and achieve at least a 3.75 grade point average for two successive semesters, with at least 15 hours of graded work, no Incompletes and no “C” or below in either semester.

The Dean’s List is comprised of undergraduates who have completed at least 15 hours of graded work with a 3.33 grade point average, no grades of incomplete for the semester and no grades of C or below for the semester.

Union College’s Presidential Laureates and Dean’s List students are recognized each academic year at the close of the fall and spring semesters.

Students named Presidential Laureates locally include: Ryan Sergent-Payne, of Cumberland, and Blake Pennington, of Bledsoe.

Students making the Dean’s List include: Phillip Collett, of Ages Brookside, Stephanie Gibson, of Bledsoe, Blake Pennington, of Bledsoe, and Ryan Sergent-Payne, of Cumberland.

For more information about Union College, visit www.unionky.edu.