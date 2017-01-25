Winter weather warm-up

(Family Features) Sweaters and scarves aren’t the only ways to brace yourself against blustery weather. There’s no time like winter to putter in the kitchen, where the cozy heat from the stove and the aromas of mouthwatering dishes can warm you from the inside out.

Rich, hearty stews and creamy casseroles are perfect for winter dinners, but when you’re craving something other than traditional comfort food, there are plenty of other options that will chase away the chill, such as a glass of Pinot Noir.

These three dishes feature common proteins – chicken, beef and fish – in preparations that make it easy to reimagine your winter weather menu.

Fruit juice and fish fillets

The temperatures may be falling, but you can still fire up the grill and fill up your plate with a tasty recipe like this Grilled Citrus Rosemary Catfish, which combines sweet juices for a citrus sauce that coats grilled catfish.

GRILLED CITRUS ROSEMARY CATFISH

Recipe courtesy of The Catfish Institute

Servings: 4

Citrus Sauce:

1 lime, juice and zest only

1 lemon, zest only

1 orange, zest only

6 ounces pineapple juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

Catfish:

4 U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets

2 lemons

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat grill.

To make citrus sauce: In small saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.

To make catfish: Place catfish in shallow dish and squeeze 1/2 fresh lemon over each fillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Let rest 5 minutes.

Grill catfish fillets, skin-side-up, 3-4 minutes. Flip over and grill 2-3 more minutes.

Transfer catfish to serving plates and spoon warmed citrus sauce over fillets.

A cold-weather solution

While it can be a challenge, there are several ways to pair food and wine appropriately during winter, despite bitter weather. A warm, comforting dish, like Roasted Chicken with Salsa Verde from James Beard award-winning chef Jonathan Waxman, combines well with rosé during the cold season.

CHICKEN AND SALSA VERDE

Recipe courtesy of chef Jonathan Waxman

Chicken:

1 fresh free-range organic chicken (4 pounds)

sea salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon

Salsa Verde:

1/4 cup capers in salt

4 anchovy filets

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup chopped arugula

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped tarragon

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

1/4 cup chopped fresh sage

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

To make chicken: Heat oven to 450 F.

Wash chicken in hot water. Dry with paper towels.

Using kitchen shears, cut out backbone of chicken and remove any fat (this can be added to chicken stock). Using heavy chef’s knife, cut out breastbone. Season halves with sea salt and black pepper.

Place chicken halves, skin side up, on two sizzle platters and dab with olive oil. Cut lemon in half and place 1 half, cut side down, next to chicken on each platter.

Roast chicken 35 minutes, basting every 10 minutes. When done, remove chicken to platter and pour off excess fat. Cut each breast in half and cut the thigh from the leg. Serve with salsa verde (recipe below) and garnish with roasted lemon.

To make salsa verde: Soak capers in cold water 1 hour then drain.

Soak anchovies in cold water 15 minutes then pat dry and remove bones.

Using mortar and pestle, smash capers, anchovies and garlic, until smooth, then transfer to large bowl.

Add all herbs and olive oil.

Season with sea salt.

Serve with salsa verde.

Whole and hearty

A hearty meat-and-potatoes meal is a sure way to warm up on a cold winter night. This heart-healthy, one-dish meal is made with lean top round beef, lots of vegetables and a spicy herb mixture. Find more healthy main dish ideas at health.gov.

BLACK SKILLET BEEF WITH GREENS AND RED POTATOES

Recipe courtesy of the USDA

1 pound top round beef

1 tablespoon paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons oregano

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon red pepper

1/8 teaspoon dry mustard

nonstick spray

8 red-skinned potatoes, halved

3 cups onion, finely chopped

2 cups beef broth

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2 1/2-inch strips

2 bunches (1/2 pound each) mustard, kale or turnip greens, stems removed, coarsely torn

Partially freeze beef. Thinly slice across grain into strips 1/8-inch thick and 3 inches wide. Trim away visible fat.

Combine paprika, oregano, chili powder, garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper and dry mustard. Coat strips of meat with spice mixture.

Spray large, heavy skillet with nonstick spray. Heat pan over high heat.

Add meat; cook, stirring constantly, 5 minutes.

Add potatoes, onion, broth and garlic. Cook over medium heat, covered, 20 minutes.

Stir in carrots; lay greens over top and cook, covered, until carrots are tender, about 15 minutes.

Serve in large serving bowl with crusty bread for dunking.