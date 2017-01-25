Wow — what a year 2016 proved to be with its turbulent election, as we bring a close to the year its time to be hopeful as we ring in 2017. It seems as though a short time ago we were setting goals and making New Year’s resolutions for 2016. I admit the holiday season of 2016 has been one of the fastest and most stressful for me that I can remember. I welcome the close of 2016 as Hobo the Wonder Dog and I prepare to ring in the new year. 2016 saw more than its fair share of rioting, terror attacks, and celebrity deaths. 2016 may be a record for celebrity deaths: Nancy Reagan, Muhammad Ali, John Glenn, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Prince, Arnold Palmer, Gene Wilder, Anton Yelchin, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and George Michael to name a few. We also lost quite a few celebrity animal deaths: Scooter, the world’s oldest tomcat age thirty. Toughie, the last known Rabbs’fringe-limbed tree frog now thought to be extinct. Cookie, a Major Mitchell’s Cockatoo age 82. Arturo, the polar bear died at age 31, he was at the center of controversy between Mendoza Zoological Park and animal rights groups. Baxter, the Jack Russel Terrier mix a rescue dog adopted by Paul LePage governor of Maine. Bretagne, a rescued golden Retriever who searched for survivors at ground zero after the 9/11 attacks she was 16 years old.

A new year’s resolution of losing weight, exercising, or to stop smoking are all great — but, have we kept those well intended resolutions made after a holiday season of overindulging in comfort foods, endless parties, and shopping? Every year I search for the perfect new year’s resolution until my head hurts and maybe I give this yearly tradition too much effort. I reflected on my 2016 new year’s resolution of being more like my dogs.

It doesn’t matter if I run a quick errand or take a weeks’ vacation, on my return Hobo and Skyler greet me with the same enthusiasm. If I step on their paw or hurt their feelings they accept an apology and quickly move on. When I bake treats for them, they stand patiently by the stove as if I were creating a masterpiece or the cure for boredom. A ride through the national parks with their heads hanging out of the window with their ears flopping in the wind is like an exotic vacation. WOW, how a dog reacts with such excitement to seemingly insignificant acts of friendship and kindness — no expectations, no conditions, just tail wagging fun. In return I have their friendship and love, they notify me when the mail runs, warns me of nearby cows and squirrels on our drives, and seemingly know when I need a friend to lean on.

Last year I suggested a new year’s resolution of simply doing random acts of kindness? Imagine our actions kind in nature, no expectations or motives, simply just an act of kindness. If we made altruism and giving part of our everyday life, helping a neighbor, buying a cup of coffee for a stranger, or simply volunteering our time and skills to someone in need. Researcher Stephen Post believes you get more health benefits by helping others than you would by smoking cessation or exercising. Researcher Elizabeth Dunn, found people who spend money on others have greater happiness than those who spend it on themselves.

Can you imagine how life would be if we approached family and friends like our dogs, and what a difference this tail wagging attitude would make in our relationships? How do you feel when someone does something kind for you? Now, think how you feel when you do something kind for someone else.

My 2017 new year’s resolution is going to be to approach life more like Hobo the Wonder Dog and Skyler and to bark less and wag more. Let’s try it together and see if our new year is not filled with more joy, happiness, health and fun!

Hobo the Wonder Dog, Your guide to travel, health and fun. Please follow Hobo on Facebook at Hobo the Wonder Dog or contact us at: [email protected]

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Baker-Howard-1.jpg Courtesy of Howard Baker Hobo and Skyler joy ride in park. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hobo-Skyler-Joy-Ride-1.jpg Courtesy of Howard Baker Hobo and Skyler joy ride in park.