Students participate in honors choirs

The 2016 SKMA Junior High All-Festival was held in London at the First Baptist Church. Jon M. Oliver, from Hunter Hills Elementary School, was the guest conductor for the Children’s Chorus.

The following students participated in the Children’s Chorus: Evan Bargo, Ethan Farley, Lacie Garland, Alyssa Gibson, Erin Graves, Peighton Jones, Bailee Maples and Eliza Smith.

Jackie Melton, choir director at Lynn Camp High School, was the guest conductor for the Junior High Chorus which consisted of students in the seventh- through ninth-grade students.

The following students participated in the Junior High SAB Chorus: Maleah Doss, Elizabeth Esan, Emma Eversole, Timmy Goins, Jon Lewis, Jeremiah Mills, Braden Napier, David VanWinkle, Hunter Wilson and Abbi Witt.

The final song, “Peace Song” (with “We Shall Overcome”) by Greg Gilpin, was performed by the combined choirs and all of the choir directors.

Choral directors at Harlan Independent School are Marybeth Christman and Marilyn Schraeder.

Photo submitted Choir member are pictured are, from left, front row: Ethan Farley, Bailee Maples, Eliza Smith, Emma Eversole, Erin Graves and Evan Bargo; middle row: Lacie Garland, Peighton Jones, Alyssa Gibson, David VanWinkle, Jon Lewis and Braden Napier; back row: Elizabeth Esan, Makenna Doss, Hunter Wilson, Jeremiah Mills and Abbi Witt. Not pictured: Timmy Goins. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Choir.jpg Photo submitted Choir member are pictured are, from left, front row: Ethan Farley, Bailee Maples, Eliza Smith, Emma Eversole, Erin Graves and Evan Bargo; middle row: Lacie Garland, Peighton Jones, Alyssa Gibson, David VanWinkle, Jon Lewis and Braden Napier; back row: Elizabeth Esan, Makenna Doss, Hunter Wilson, Jeremiah Mills and Abbi Witt. Not pictured: Timmy Goins.