Kentucky Wildcats championship bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Limited Edition Kentucky Wildcats Bobbleheads commemorating Kentucky’s eight NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 216, and they are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s online store.

The Kentucky Bobblehead is part of a series of bobbleheads commemorating 12 Division 1 Schools that have won multiple NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships. These bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 216, mark the first bobbleheads to commemorate each school’s championships. Each bobblehead features the school’s current mascot with replica NCAA National Championship trophies as well as a backing that lists the years of each school’s championships. The NCAA has crowned a Men’s Basketball National Champion since 1939, with only 15 teams winning multiple championships.

The schools produced in this series include: Kentucky Wildcats (eight Championships), North Carolina Tar Heels (five Championships), Connecticut Huskies (four), Louisville Cardinals (three), Kansas Jayhawks (three), Villanova Wildcats (two), North Carolina State Wolfpack (two), Michigan State Spartans (two), Oklahoma State Cowboys (two), San Francisco Dons (two), Cincinnati Bearcats (two) and Florida Gators (two). The only schools with multiple championships not produced in this series were Indiana, which doesn’t have a mascot and UCLA and Duke, due to licensing issues. The Louisville, North Carolina and Villanova Bobbleheads all sold out within a few days of being released.

“We’re excited to release this awesome Kentucky Bobblehead commemorating the winningest program in College Basketball,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Given the excitement for basketball in the state of Kentucky and the response we saw for the Louisville Bobblehead, we don’t expect these to last long.”

“We designed these to be the ultimate memento for each of the school’s biggest fans,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museumco-founder and president, Brad Novak. “These will be cherished collectibles that bring back great memories of Championship seasons.”

The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed, are in stock and ship now. The bobbleheads are $40 each, with flat rate shipping of $8.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum was announced in November 2014. The HOF and Museum hosted a Preview Exhibit at RedLine Milwaukee from January through April, 2016, and is currently planning for a permanent location. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for organizations, individuals and teams across the country. Visit us at www.BobbleheadHall.com, www.facebook.com/BobbleheadHall or www.twitter.com/BobbleheadHall.