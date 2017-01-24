What to taste in 2017

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — The McCormick® Flavor Forecast® 2017 – the go-to guide for trends and ingredients set to excite taste buds around the world – was released by McCormick & Company, Incorporated, a global leader in flavor.

For nearly two decades, this much-anticipated annual report from McCormick has predicted emerging flavors – like chipotle chilies, coconut water and peri-peri sauce – that are now found everywhere from restaurants to retail shelves and kitchen cabinets.

“This year, the Flavor Forecast identifies cutting-edge flavors that help chefs, tastemakers and home cooks refresh their menus,” said McCormick Executive Chef Kevan Vetter. “Discover a new all-purpose seasoning – Baharat. It’s a fragrant, Eastern Mediterranean blend of spices such as cumin, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg and more. Sprinkle over warm, seasonal soups, stir into tomato-based sauces, or add to your favorite chicken dish.”

Here are the five flavor trends the chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and flavor experts at McCormick have identified for 2017:

Rise & shine to global tastes

Breakfast options with big, global flavors are being sought after by a generation of flavor adventurists not content with the same boring bowl. Try warm, sweet congee or a Middle Eastern-inspired breakfast hash topped with a spicy skhug sauce.

• Taste it: Breakfast Hash with Skhug Sauce — tender chickpeas, ground lamb or beef and roasted vegetables seasoned with a blend of coriander, cumin and fennel.

• Say it: Skhug [shug], this complex Middle Eastern hot sauce is made with Thai bird eye chilies, cumin, cardamom, coriander, garlic, parsley, cilantro, olive oil and lemon juice.

Plancha: Flat-out grilling

Hailing from Spain, France’s Basque region as well as Mexico, the plancha (a thick, flat slab of cast iron) is growing in popularity around the world for creating a sizzling, smoky sear and flavor crust. Grillers can easily use the plancha with meats, seafood and vegetables, paired with bold sauces, rubs and glazes.

• Taste it: Espelette Pepper-Rubbed Steak a la Plancha — a zesty, Mediterranean-herb rub enhances juicy steak grilled on a sizzling hot plancha.

• Say it: Espelette [es-PE-let] pepper, originating from the Basque region of France, delivers a distinctively smoky, sweet and mildly hot flavor.

Egg yolks: The sunny side of flavor

Egg yolks leave breakfast behind! Whether poached, fried or cured, chefs are pairing these indulgent golden gems with a range of spices, herbs and sauces on lunch and dinner menus.

• Taste it: Mediterranean Vegetable Shakshuka — sunny-side-up egg yolks simmered in a tomato and vegetable sauce make a rustic supper.

• Say it: Shakshuka [shahk-SHOO-kah], flavored with a savory spice blend of smoked paprika, cumin, pepper, cayenne, turmeric and caraway.

Modern med

Discover the new cuisine for the 21st century — melding Eastern Mediterranean ingredients with Western European classics.

• Taste it: Persian Minestrone — Persian Ash-e reshteh meets Italian minestrone.

• Say it: Ash-e Reshteh [OSH-e-resh-tay], a thick, hearty soup made with beans, herbs, turmeric and flat noodles.

Sweet on pepper

Enter the new sweet heat. With an up-front bite and lingering sensation, peppercorns are finally capturing the spotlight. Their cedar and citrus notes pair perfectly with up-and-coming naturally sweet ingredients like dates and dragon fruit.

• Taste it: Dragon Fruit & Strawberry “Poke” with Pepper Syrup – Fresh strawberry and diced dragon fruit salad atop a dollop of peppered whipped cream and crispy wontons.

• Say it: Poke [po-kay], create this unique take on Hawaiian poke salad with a drizzle of balsamic-pepper syrup.

To view and explore the full Flavor Forecast 2017 report, visit www.FlavorForecast.com.

