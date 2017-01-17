District mason officers installed

Photo submitted

The Grand Masonic Lodge of Kentucky recently requested to come to Harlan County and perform an open installation of the officers of all lodges within our District 30. After a hearty meal of “beans and greens” with all the trimmings and deserts Grand Master Todd Jones and officers from the Grand Lodge installed officers from the following lodges in our district: Evarts, Harlan, Cumberland, Baxter and Pineville. Open installation is open to masons families and friends and is conducted to show that masons are still very much involved in our communities. The Grand line officers were very pleased with how they were received in Harlan County and left here with any spare food they could take.